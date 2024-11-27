Huskisson Forest of the Fallen

Share this postGeoff Pain PhDHuskisson Forest of the FallenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript15Share this postGeoff Pain PhDHuskisson Forest of the FallenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Huskisson Forest of the FallenA friend sent me this Activist video made by Jim Frederick covering a Forest of the Fallen silent reminder to locals and tourists that we will never forget Covid19 Jab VictimsGeoffPainPhDNov 27, 202415Share this postGeoff Pain PhDHuskisson Forest of the FallenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareTranscriptThe sound suffers from strong wind but worth watching as this very effective demonstration at the popular tourist beach in Huskisson New South Wales has been used since 2021 to awaken people.This recent video was circulated on 24 November 2024.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postGeoff Pain PhDHuskisson Forest of the FallenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGeoff Pain PhDSubscribeAuthorsGeoffPainPhDRecent PostsI am Going to hear Angus and PaulOct 11 • GeoffPainPhD
