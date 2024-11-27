Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Huskisson Forest of the Fallen

A friend sent me this Activist video made by Jim Frederick covering a Forest of the Fallen silent reminder to locals and tourists that we will never forget Covid19 Jab Victims
GeoffPainPhD
Nov 27, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

The sound suffers from strong wind but worth watching as this very effective demonstration at the popular tourist beach in Huskisson New South Wales has been used since 2021 to awaken people.

This recent video was circulated on 24 November 2024.

Discussion about this podcast

Geoff Pain PhD
Geoff Pain PhD
Authors
GeoffPainPhD
Recent Posts
I am Going to hear Angus and Paul
  GeoffPainPhD