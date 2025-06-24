I have mentioned Enterotoxin expertise in the Trump administration, and how it is regarded as a Bioweapon in Australia.

Most people know Enterotoxin causes Diarrhoea and Vomiting that can prove fatal. Peter Hotez has a special interest in Enterotoxin and Endotoxin.

Here are some images of Enterotoxin that I found and shared on X, asking if anyone has seen quantitative measurements of this Jab contaminant.

Enterotoxin Images shared on X

Embryo Destruction

I mentioned briefly that that E. coli Heat-Labile Enterotoxin (LT) combined with E. coli Endotoxin is more effective in destroying embryos.

The 2014 paper by Wenyan Li and coworkers provides this Figure that shows the dramatic effect of the Synergy, reducing Mouse Embryo survival rates to about One Sixth normal.

Fig. 1. Mouse embryo survival rates of pregnant mice treated with LPS and LT. Pregnant mice (n = 40) were randomly divided into four groups. On gestation day 4, the group 2 and 4 were pre-treated i.p. with LPS (25 μg/kg), then the group 3 and 4 were successively treated i.p. with LT (100 μg/kg) on gestation day 6–8. The group 1, as a control, was treated i.p. with PBS on the same gestation day as above. The total embryos and survived embryos were counted and the ESR was calculated based on the counted data. **represents statistically significant differences at p < 0.01. **Above error bars presents p < 0.01 compared with the control

These researchers traced the Mechanism.

LT significantly decreased mouse embryo survival, and induced IFN-ɣ , IL-2 and IL-1 β production in the serum and placental tissue. LT also triggered IL-1β release from LPS-primed microphages, suggesting LT can activate inflammasomes. To determine the pathway involved in LT-induced inflammasome activation, small interfering RNAs were used to knockdown NLRP3 and ASC, the key components of NLRP3 inflammasome pathway. Ablation of NLRP3 and ASC abolished LT-induced IL-1β release, confirming the involvement of NLRP3 inflammasome. By comparing two subunits of LT, only LTA but not LTB subunit was identified to activate the NLRP3 inflammasome.

Enterotoxin Literature

PubMed has 31,881 peer-reviewed papers on Enterotoxin.

There are a number of papers on Synergy with Endotoxin, showing enhanced Lethality for various Human organs and tissues including the Kidney (918 papers) Lungs.

Approaching email length limit, so I might expand after receiving comments from subscribers.

If you search “Enterotoxin vaccine” the first reference in the 3,185 paper list shows you that Mad Men and Mad Women are actively researching deliberate use in Jabs.

Funding This project was been funded in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N93022C00056, and grants R01AI166682 and R56AI153600 to EBN and Center of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE) award for the Translational Global Infectious Disease Research (TGIR) Center NIH P20 GM125498-01 to JWC. Declaration of Competing Interest EBN is the co-inventor on patents for Klebsiella and fentanyl vaccines with LTA1 and/or dmLT.

I wonder how much Enterotoxin is in Qu Biologics Self-Jabs?

Should RFK Jr. Cancel US Enterotoxin and Endotoxin “Adjuvants” ?

