Dr Clare, a diagnostic pathologist, alerted the world via X of this dastardly deed.

Clare provided the links to the update and the previous version of:

Chapter 8 “Vaccine safety and the management of adverse events following immunisation” of the Green Book Information for public health professionals on immunisation.

Clare produced a side-by-side comparison to make the deletion of reference to Endotoxin easily read. Please click to enlarge.

Subscribers will recall Clare Craig asked me for a List of Endotoxin Harms after her web search was unsuccessful.

In July I alerted the world to the fact that Kier Starmer appointed Endotoxin Expert Patrick Vallance as Science Minister within Hours of Election. He was inventor of the term "Endothelial Stunning" caused by brief exposure to Endotoxin, Sir Patrick Vallance makes the ideal choice to suppress all Endotoxin data for Jabs in UK.

Recently, at the request of Chris Edwards, I had a look at Alison C Cave, and her Endotoxin induced Myocarditis expertise, who is involved in oversight and editing of the UK Yellow Card Jab Death and Injury reporting database.