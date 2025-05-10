I saw John Leake of the Foster Coulson Big Pharma Fear Kit marketing profiteers “The Wellness Company” refer to Dr Casey Means MD PhD as “Ms. Means”.

Here is a snip of his article:

Note that Leake made the ludicrous proposal that his business partner McCullough should take her place.

I had been following Casey Means on X for quite a while.

And without making the family connection her brother Calley.

Their mother died of aggressive Pancreatic Cancer in 2021.

The family have been a real problem for Big Pharma, attacking cardiologists who prescribe Statins, others who push Metformin, psychiatrists pushing selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), pushers of Ambien sleeping pills and Viagra.

They also warn of unnecessary antibiotic or surgery for Sinus infections.

The other day I confirmed Dr Casey Means Medical and Scientific qualifications after reading Dr Robert W Malone who famously refused to be bought by The Wellness Company owners.

Brief biography I found on X.

graduated with HONORS as CLASS PRESIDENT from Stanford Medical School. She then trained for 4 years in HEAD AND NECK SURGERY. She has held research positions at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Stanford University, New York University (NYU), and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Served as an Associate Editor for the International Journal of Disease Reversal and Prevention. She has recieved NUMEROUS academic awards: Young Alumnae Achievement Award First Place Award for Excellence in Basic Science Gold Humanism Honor Society Excellence in Human Biology She placed her Oregon medical license on inactive in 2024 because she isn't currently seeing patients. Anyone who tells you otherwise is an idiot or has extremely bad intentions.

Casey Means Scientific Research

One of the byproducts of the simultaneous hit pieces by the drones was the useful fact that Casey’s first name is Paula. That helped me with my PubMed search.

I’ll point interested readers to some papers so you can judge the value of her Science.

In 2011, while working in the Department of Cell Biology, Helen L. and Martin S. Kimmel Center for Biology and Medicine at the Skirball Institute, New York University School of Medicine, she published on embryonic sprouting angiogenesis.

While at Stanford in 2014, Casey Means worked on understanding Hair growth at the level of Stem Cells.

Also in 2014 Casey Means was working on surgical approaches to treating Sleep Apnoea funded by the US Department of the Army and the Department of Defense.

In 2016, she was lead author, looking in detail up peoples noses at the long-term effects of Radio Frequency Ablation. This work received funding from US Department of the Army and Department of Defense.

In 2017 Casey Means, at the Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, published on salivary gland and extra-salivary manifestations of Pediatric primary Sjögren syndrome.

Also in 2017 she published a paper on the use of grafts in reconstructive surgery, which had previously reported at an internation conference in 2016.

In 2019 Casey Means was working with Cancer experts investigating the immunosuppressive microenvironment at the single cell level.

Also Casey Means was lead author, using the most advanced technology at the time, on a paper covering aggressive Papillary thyroid carcinoma and investigating the role of one of my favourite topics - CD68 Cells.

By July 2020, Casey Means had established her own company Means Health, and Levels, which have been the focus of envy and attack. That year she offered her opinion on the mechanisms of increased morbidity and mortality in the Covid19 disaster.

Casey Means pointed to the Harms done by drugs that upregulate ACE2, the primary target of the US Bioweapon GMO Covid19 virus.

Here are a couple of quotes by which she might be judged:

A diagnosis of diabetes has been a key indicator of the severity of COVID-19, and in this regard, the virus has relentlessly highlighted our global Achilles heel of metabolic dysfunction, and points to a prime opportunity to fight back. That fight, however, is not going to be won with Clorox, Purell, masks, or anti-IL-6 drugs. The fight will only be won through a serious commitment to improving everyone's foundational metabolic health, starting with the lowest hanging evidence-based fruit: dietary and lifestyle interventions. Unfortunately, the overwhelming thrust of the literature published to date on COVID-19 and diabetes has emphasized medications as the lynchpin of glycemic control; this focus is important but too narrow in the face of the large body of research supporting nutritional and behavioral interventions to rapidly improve glucose levels and inflammation.

The ACE2 receptor may be increased in patients taking specific medications, including GLP-1 agonists, thiazolidinediones, ACE inhibitors, statins, and angiotensin II type-1 receptor blockers (ARBs), all of which are frequently taken by individuals with diabetes.

Please have a look at the references she included in those early pre-Jab days.

I can guess what she thinks about Ozempic and other lethal categories of Jabs and pills she has studied. I hope to find out more about her attacks on Big Pharma.

Further reading

Starting with my friend Celia Farber, I will add links as this story unfolds.