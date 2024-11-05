Bolus Endotoxin Jabbing

With Sheep, the preferred location for injection of drugs or blood collection is the external Jugular Vein, as seen here in the Standard Operating Procedure at Virginia Veterinary School.

Neil Karrow and coworkers at Guelph injected Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) from Escherichia coli O111: B4 as a Bolus of 400 nanogram/kilogram in healthy outbred Rideau-Dorset female 80-90 day-old lambs.

This is 100 times that commonly used on Human volunteers given Intravenous poison.

Healthy Humans have circulating Endotoxin levels of 100 picogram/ml to 1 nanogram/ml in their portal venous blood due to leakage from the Terminal Ileum and Large Intestine as a result of the death of Gram-negative bacteria.

Karrow et al. sorted the lambs into groups showing variable stress-response. Among 90 micro-RNAs studied, 48 were differentially expressed.

Remember that 50 years ago Anthony Fauci studied variation in individuals hit with Endotoxin.

Neil Karrow gave an interesting talk on the Human Immune response to Covid Jabs.

Body Hack Lymphatic System Jabbing

Previously I wrote about the fact that the Covid19 Jabs were never intended to utilize Muscle cells.

Intravenous versus Intramuscular Covid19 Jabs

In August 2021, before I knew about the Endotoxin in Covid19 Jabs, I mentioned on Facebook a preprint study of Intravenous versus Intramuscular Covid19 Jabbing by researchers in Hong Kong who found distinct differences in Balb/c Mice jabbed with Pfizer BNT162b2 Lot number 1B004A. The paper was corrected and typeset 16 September 2021.

The Mice were given a very high dose of 0.25 µg per gram of body weight via Tail Vein or Thigh Muscle, with the control group having the same volume of normal Saline.

The human dose is 30µg, or 30/60,000 = 0.0005 µg per gram of body weight for a person weighing 60kg.

Here is part of their Figure 1.

Schema for vaccine administration and gross pathology of mouse after vaccination. A, Experimental schema. Groups of mice were injected with COVID-19 mRNA vaccine via intramuscular (IM) or intravenous (IV) route. At 1, 2, 7, and 14 dpi, mice were killed for histopathological analysis. Normal saline (NS) was IV or IM injected in parallel as control. B, Body weight changes of mice after injection. C, Representative images of gross pathology of mouse organs and heart at 1 dpi. Hearts of NS control and IM vaccine groups appeared normal, whereas whitish patches (arrows) were seen on the visceral pericardium of hearts after IV vaccine. D, Representative images of gross pathology of mouse organs including heart at 2 dpi. Large whitish patches (arrows) were seen on the visceral pericardium of mice receiving IV vaccine. Abbreviations: COVID-19, coronavirus disease 2019; dpi, days post-injection; mRNA, messenger RNA

The authors found significant differences in inflammatory Cytokines caused by the jabs. Serum Troponin level was significantly higher in the IV group, (1328.2 ± 325.8 pg/mL) than the IM group (237.5 ± 121.2 pg/mL) and NS group (215 ± 115.9 pg/mL).

Troponin increase is caused by Endotoxin with a good free paper using Pigs in Brazil as a example.

PubMed lists 120 peer-reviewed papers searching “Troponin Endotoxin” 133 papers with “Troponin LPS” and 147 papers with “Troponin Lipopolysaccharide” - obviously with some overlap that AI should sort faster than I could!

The histological changes of myopericarditis after the first IV-priming dose persisted for 2 weeks and were markedly aggravated by a second IM- or IV-booster dose.

Cardiac tissue mRNA expression of Interleukin (IL)-1β, Interferon (IFN)-β, IL-6, and Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-α increased significantly from 1 day post injection to 2 days post injection in the IV group but not the IM group, compatible with presence of myopericarditis in the IV group.

IL-1 β expression was significantly higher in cardiac tissues of male than female mice at 2 days post injection. The authors did not know why, and never mentioned Endotoxin, but see my coverage.

Pfizer BNT162b2 Lot number 1B004A was used on Humans as shown in this summary chart from our friend Alberto Benavidez showing 2 Deaths.

Most of the reports are described as “Foreign” in VAERS. It was used in USA.

The linked website of Craig shows a remarkably high frequency of Bell’s Palsy.

Belly or Subcutaneous Self-Jabbing Frenzy

In order to overcome rising Jab Aversion, mass marketing of Self-Jabbing products uses the promise of Weight Loss to expand the market for Semaglutide and similar GMO polypeptide products, usually injected in the pinched Belly, or less commonly shallow skin needling to other parts.

Many Diabetes patients use this technique.

See also my article describing self-jabbing every day designed to cause continuous inflamation.

More Data on Pfizer Lot 1B004A is sought

As usual I will update later as we are past the email length limit now.