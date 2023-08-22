In an earlier article I mentioned that many Autoimmune diseases are caused by development of Antiphospholid Antibodies.

As there is great current interest in declining live births around the world associated with mass jabbing, let’s look at Obstetric Antiphospholipid Syndrome (OAPS) as outlined in a useful review that covers the impact from conception to birth.

Figure caption reads:

Figure 1. Cellular and molecular mechanisms of action of aPL in the pathophysiology of OAPS. aPL affect different cellular processes from blastocyst implantation in the uterus mucosa to trophoblast proliferation and differentiation and, eventually, the impairment of fetal growth due to antiangiogenic and prothrombotic activation. aPL induces inflammation via TLR4/MyD88 (1) in trophoblasts and endothelium and immune cells. Complement component deposition (2) on the endothelium and on trophoblasts drives inflammation and MAC formation, leading to cell death. Trophoblasts apoptosis is also produced when aPT antibodies expose PS on the external trophoblast cellular membrane (3). Inactivation of eNOS and dysfunction in ROS production are observed when the ApoE2 receptor binds to the aβGPI–βGPI complex (4). Trophoblast perturbation also affects decidual NK activity, crucial for embryo implantation (5). aPL in the lumen vessels of placental arteries and veins has pleiotropic actions: induction of leukocyte adhesion (6) on inflamed vasculature that drives neutrophil infiltration (7) inside the decidua and NET formation in response to ROS production (8). These mechanisms altogether enhance thromboinflammation with activation of the coagulation cascade initiated by TF (9). Legend depicts cells and molecules.

Endotoxin Priming Essential for Antiphospholid Syndrome

In 2005, Fischetti and coworkers demonstrated that Endotoxin priming is essential.

They found that antiPhosphoLipid (aPL) immunoglobulin G (IgG) had no procoagulant effect, but it caused rapid endothelial deposition of Fibrinogen, followed by intravascular Platelet-Leukocyte Aggregates (PLA) and Thrombotic Occlusions (TO) in rats receiving an intraperitoneal injection of Endotoxin (bacterial Lipopolysaccharide, LPS) 3 hours before IgG infusion.

The Figure caption reads:

Effects of infusion of human aPL-positive and aPL-negative IgG in rats with or without pretreatment with LPS. Human IgG (10 mg/1 mL sterile saline) purified from 6 aPL antibody-positive sera was infused into the carotid artery of Wistar rats 3 hours after the intraperitoneally injection of either (Endotoxin) LPS (□) or sterile saline (▧). Another group of rats was treated with 5 aPL-negative IgG (10 mg/1 mL sterile saline) with (▪) or without (▦) pretreatment with (Endotoxin) LPS. The procoagulant effect of the various treatments was evaluated by counting the number of microvessels with partial or total occlusions (A) and the number of occluded vessels, as shown by the complete and persistent stop of the blood flow (B). These parameters were evaluated on 2 rats for each IgG sample to a total number of 12 and 10 rats for the aPL-positive and aPL-negative IgG, respectively. The results are expressed as mean ± SD. **P < .01, *P < .05 versus control rats receiving aPL-negative IgG.

In 2011 it was shown that.

Endotoxin is linked to Spontaneous Abortion and Foetal Abnormalities

Endotoxin is linked to Spontaneous Abortion and Foetal Abnormalities via the Apex of the Cytokine Storm, Interleukin 1 beta.

Here are some references that expand on that topic, concentrating on Antiphospholid Antibodies.

Endotoxin Lipid A, as found in Pfizer jabs, has been shown in Rabbits to induce Antiphospholid Antibodies, specifically Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) type-aCL (β 2 GPI-dependent) and Lupus Anticoagulant.

Thanks to a reader (see comments) the term “Lipid Rafts” was used recently by Capozzi and coworkers to further examine Antiphospholipid reactions. They suggest a “Two-Hit” mechanism of Thrombosis, which reminds me of the Shwartzman effect that I mentioned in an earlier article.

They are interested in possible drug development targeting Cholesterol to ameliorate the effect, whereas I want to eliminate the jab initiated victims.

This is Figure 1 from Capozzi.

Note aCL (β 2 GPI-dependent) features in the context of NETosis and monocyte activation of Cytokine Storm.

Beta2-glycoprotein I (β2-GPI); Annexin 2 (ANXA2); toll-like receptors (TLRs); C3a receptor (C3a-R); C5a receptor (C5a-R); cholesterol (Chol); endothelial protein C receptor (EPCR); lyso-bis-phosphatidic acid (LBPA); myeloid differentiation factor 88 (MyD88); mammalian target of rapamycin complex (mTOR); nuclear factor-kappa B (NF-κB); neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs); vascular cellular adhesion molecule (VCAM-1); intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1); tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α); tissue factor (TF); interleukin (IL).

Single high dose Endotoxin in rodents reduces the protection against Antiphospholipid Syndrome via disrupting the nuclear receptor Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor-gamma (PPAR-gamma) anti-inflammatory pathway.

The study by Zho and coworkers found that Endotoxin decreases PPAR-γ via the increase in proinflammatory cytokine TNF-α release.

Low dose chronic Endotoxin damage to PPAR gamma in Liver and Spleen produces lifelong impact in Female Mice. By studying gene expression in the Liver caused by Endotoxin, the following Diseases were linked, including various forms of Cancer, Fatty Liver, Hepatitis C, Thyroid, Diabetes, dormant Virus reinfection and neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s. When compared to the control group, PPAR gamma was the most up-regulated gene in the liver, with a 4.18-fold increase.

Similar mapping in the Spleen points to inflammatory diseases expected from the Interleukins 1, 6, 8 and 17, which are known to self-amplify to create Cytokine Storm.

Pfizer Catastrophic APS just 1 Day after the Jab

A case report from Japan showed immediate cause and effect of CAPS in a 71-year-old Japanese lady 1 day after her jab. She suffered Thrombosis in multiple organs, including Brain, Heart, Kidney, Spleen and Digits.