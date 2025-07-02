What is Zonulin, most readers will ask?

Zonulin, also known as pre-Haptoglobin-2, is a precursor to Haptoglobin, which is a protein mostly made in the liver that binds to free haemoglobin, helping to reduce Iron overload from dead Red Blood cells. Zonulin is identified as a single chain pre-haptoglobin 2, consist of light α unit and heavy β unit which has signal peptide (1-18), α chain (19-160) (α1 (31 – 88)) and α2 (90 -147), β chain (162-406).

A new project for scientists in Denmark and Germany has the goal of determining the crystal structure of Zonulin using cryogenic electron microscopy.

So while we wait for the structure, let’s look at its evolution in species, including us, as outlined by the man credited with the discovery of this toxin.

Alessio Fasano shows in his next figure that although you and I share 99% of the DNA of a Chimpanzee, we still don’t match up in the deadly Endotoxin reaction stakes.

FIG. 3. Differences in HP gene clustering on chromosome 16 between human and chimpanzee. The HP gene complex is located on chromosome 16 and is composed by different variants in chimpanzee versus humanoid. In chimpanzee, HP1 is followed by HP-related gene (HPR) and HP chimpanzee (HPCh). The 2-gene cluster of the human was formed after the separation of the human and chimpanzee lineages by an unequal homologous crossover that deleted most of the HPCh. HP2 is found only in humans and originated 2 millions years ago through a chromosomal aberration (unequal crossover) in a humanoid in India who was heterozygous -1F/ -1S.

Find the Literature

PubMed has 1,220 papers on it.

Searching Zonulin Endotoxin finds 129 papers.

Zonulin Enterotoxin yields 167 papers.

Zonulin Lipopolysaccharide finds 200 papers.

Zonulin LPS finds 134 papers.

Zonulin Leaky Gut yields 76 papers.

Zonulin Sepsis finds 47 papers.

Zonulin Gastroenteritis finds 51 papers.

Zonulin linked Human Diseases

No surprise the list will probably extend with more reasearch to the ~10,000 different diseases reported as “preferred terms” by Pfizer in its PSUR3 that matches the list caused by Endotoxin listed at the CTD.

CTD Database

Unfortuately the US Government Comparative Toxicogeomics Database was offline today, but I will try again to see what it says about Zonulin and whether there has been any Human Curation of its AI collection.

Selecting some more papers

You are invited to help and please let me know if others on Substack have written about Zonulin. I found one written by someone with a commercial interest in a laboratory that performs tests for it.

As you know, I have identifed Jab Induced Leaky Gut as a major contributor to Jab Deaths and Injuries.

Zonulin Goes for Your Gonads

A quick search on X unearthed a useful thread from someone fully aware who shared some science showing Endotoxin induced Zonulin decreases serum Testosterone in men and links it to 17 types of Human Disease.

At the email length limit, so I will add material after comments are received.