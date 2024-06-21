Previously most of the science of Endotoxin harms at the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database was found by searching under “Lipopolysaccharides” or “Lipid A”, its most lethal component.

Now I recommend going straight to the Endotoxin page in your quest to learn more about Jab Harms and Deaths.

The CTD summary chart shows improved Human Curation - note the Blue Lines.

Under the Diseases Tab you will find 11,384 line entries, including duplication, that accounts for all ~10,000 adverse event types reported by Pfizer in its PSUR3.

Note comparison of Male versus Female Urogenital disease. Perhaps they are starting to look in more detail at differences in Jab damage between the sexes.

Congenital Abnormality, Genetic Disease (inborn), Fetal Disease obviously need further curation.

Flick between Tabs if you have not previously visited the CTD.

I hope they employ more people, and don’t shift to AI for more curation.

And we need a new President of the USA to force release of all Secret Endotoxin Jabbing experiments on its citzens.