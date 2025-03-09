The Guardian headline sent to me by my friend Rob.

Full article free to read.

Interesting quotes:

Elbridge Colby , Trump’s nominee for undersecretary of defense for policy – the number three post at the US Department of Defense – has previously admitted he is “skeptical” about AUKUS and said this week he is worried selling submarines to Australia could leave US sailors “vulnerable” because the vessels won’t be “in the right place in the right time”.

According to the AUKUS agreement, signed in 2021 by the then Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, the US will sell Australia between three and five Virginia-class conventionally armed nuclear-powered attack submarines (known as SSNs), with the first to be delivered in 2032.

These will replace Australia’s ageing Collins class diesel-electric submarines before Australia’s own AUKUS submarines can be built.

However, the agreement also mandates that before any boat can be sold to Australia, the US commander-in-chief – the president of the day – must certify that America relinquishing a submarine will not diminish the US navy’s undersea capability.

The US’s submarine fleet numbers are currently a quarter below their target and the country is producing boats at half the rate it needs to service its own needs, US figures show.

Experts have argued the chance of that condition being met is “vanishingly small”.