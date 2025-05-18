Sara Brenner FDA Endotoxin and Nanoparticle expert refused Jabs because she knows Pregnancy Risks
Continuing my series looking at the Endotoxin research published by individuals responsible for public health in USA and elsewhere on our tiny planet
Sara Brenner, MD, MPH has been in the news recently, so let’s delve!
Official photo and biography.1
She has received numerous awards for her contributions to science, medicine, and public health including the Distinguished Achievement in Federal Data and Policy, HHS (2023) and the COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal, HHS (2021).
Sara Refused the Jab for Fear of Her Milk contamination
Headline News.2
Dr. Sara Brenner, the FDA’s principal deputy commissioner, said during an event in Washington that she did not receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Brenner said that she was pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was unknown at the time what the biodistribution patterns of those products were, and in my case, in particular, what the excretion would be in breast milk,” Brenner said. “That was my primary concern, and that exposure I was very concerned about.”
When asked whether the information that has emerged since then validates her choice, Brenner, who said she was not speaking on behalf of the FDA, said she thinks it does.
Brenner was speaking at an event held by a new group that is seeking to help influence officials such as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and their promotion of an agenda dubbed Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).
The group is called the MAHA Institute.
Does the previously secret Sara Brenner concern make you surprised, angry or both?
By the way we learn today that my friend Dr Aseem Malhotra has been appointed as the Chief Medical Advisor of the MAHA Institute.
If interested to learn more about Sara Brenner’s expertise in Biodistribution of Nanoparticles and especially her knowledge of Endotoxin carried on them creating Cytokine Storm and risk to her Breast Milk, use your voucher if not already a paid supporter. Please share widely.
