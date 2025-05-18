Sara Brenner, MD, MPH has been in the news recently, so let’s delve!

She has received numerous awards for her contributions to science, medicine, and public health including the Distinguished Achievement in Federal Data and Policy, HHS (2023) and the COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal, HHS (2021).

Dr. Sara Brenner, the FDA’s principal deputy commissioner, said during an event in Washington that she did not receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Brenner said that she was pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was unknown at the time what the biodistribution patterns of those products were, and in my case, in particular, what the excretion would be in breast milk,” Brenner said. “That was my primary concern, and that exposure I was very concerned about.”

When asked whether the information that has emerged since then validates her choice, Brenner, who said she was not speaking on behalf of the FDA, said she thinks it does.

Brenner was speaking at an event held by a new group that is seeking to help influence officials such as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and their promotion of an agenda dubbed Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).

The group is called the MAHA Institute.