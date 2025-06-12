My first contact with Retsef Levi was in early 2023 via Josh Guetzkow.

I was wary because of my past experience with Israeli Intelligence operatives.

Because I don’t read Hebrew my study of Endotoxin research in Israel was limited to documents in English, as I pointed out a year later.

But PubMed conveniently links to peer-reviewed papers when searching “Endotoxin Israel" or “LPS Israel” finding 983 papers and 1,171 papers searching “Lipopolysaccharide Israel”. Please let me know your favourites.

Here is a little exchange I had with him and Elon Musk on Twitter (now X) on 5 May 2023 about Blindness caused by Covid19 Jabs.

Retsef Levi was a member of the Israel Public Emergency Council for the Covid19 Crisis.

Our early email exchanges were within a small network, with some visible to me and others blind CCd, and arose through the discovery that Pfizer had performed the infamous substitution of filthy crude Process 2 mRNA made in huge vats of E coli bacteria instead of highly purified mRNA made by Process 1 that employed magnetic beads for Endotoxin removal used in their clinical trials.

Of particular interest was Process 2 Poojab Lot EJ0553 that was given to many unspecting Healthcare workers, mainly in UK, including Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra, as he kindly told me later when he visited Australia.

In January 2023 I published what I knew about this “Bait and Switch”.

Robert W Malone, also just appointed by RFK Jr. to the NEW ACIP, kindly gave me a boost here on Substack by sharing that piece.