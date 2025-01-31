GSK Priorix was used in many countries before beng approved in 2022 in USA.

Listen, if you can stand it, the deliberations of a panel who made the decision.

At no point did they consider the Endotoxin content of the jab which is a powder, reconstituted with Saline before injection.

Note that it is prohibited for Pregnant women.

Priorix contains Schwarz Measles, the RIT 4385 Mumps (derived from the Jeryl Lynn mumps strain) and the Wistar RA 27/3 Rubella strains, as reviewed in 2003 by New Zealand authors from Adis International Limited.

Today I will concentrate on the Wistar RA 27/3 Rubella Virus that is made in Human Embryo MRC-5 cells (Medical Research Council cell strain 5) as just one source of Endotoxin and other poisons that will vary batch to batch.

MRC-5 cells are Fibroblasts developed from the Lung tissue of a 14-week-old aborted Caucasian male fetus.

The US Bioweapons facility ATCC supplies MRC-5 cells.

Endotoxin contamination

Human Diploid cell cultures have a long history of being contaminated with Endotoxin, as reported by Kuwert and coworkers in 1978 where one Batch caused Endotoxic Shock in 32 of 35 Jabbees.

Here is their abstract.

Endotoxin derived Cytokines in MMR Jabs

As well as Endotoxin, various researchers have demonstrated a range of toxic molecules caused by Endotoxin acting on the MRC-5 cells.

In 2009, Jeon and coworkers in Korea demonstrated creation of elevated Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) and Calcium levels via phosphorylation of ERK1/2, JNK and the activation of Bax.

In 2016 Korean researchers investigated Endotoxin induced Interferon-γ and its inflammatory products IL-1β, IL-6, IL-12 in MRC-5 cells.

There is no evidence that GSK takes any steps to prevent these toxins ending up in their freeze dried Jab powders.

Deaths and Adverse Reactions from Priorix

Australia’s TGA DAEN lists 4 Deaths and 3368 case reports from Priorix Jabs from 1971 to 17 January 2025.

The report shows Hundreds of Adverse Reactions ina table 22 pages long, so here I will include only the first 2 pages. All are consistent with Endotoxin.

Here is the report for a 1-year-old girl who died after Priorix, with no other suspected treatment.

Here is the report for a 2-year-old girl who died. Note she was jabbed with other products at the same time.

TGA deliberately make it impossible to identify case numbers for the other 2 Deaths.

Priorix Ingredients

After reconstitution, each approximately 0.5-mL dose contains not less than 3.4 log10 Cell Culture Infective Dose 50% (CCID50) of measles virus, 4.2 log10 CCID50 of mumps virus, and 3.3 log10 CCID50 of rubella virus. Each dose also contains 32 mg of anhydrous lactose, 9 mg of sorbitol, 9 mg of amino acids, and 8 mg of mannitol. Each dose may also contain residual amounts of neomycin sulphate (≤25 mcg), ovalbumin (≤60 ng), and bovine serum albumin (≤50 ng), from the manufacturing process. After reconstitution, PRIORIX is a clear peach- to fuchsia pink-colored suspension.

That came from the April 2024 revision of GSK “HIGHLIGHTS OF PRESCRIBING INFORMATION” that you might find on searching the web.

By identifying the details of the Priorix jab, I can help my friend Albert with his current project deep diving into VAERS malpractice by identifying some with “unknown” brands of MMR Jab.

Can you find any mention of Endotoxin in Priorix?

I suspect the reason that Endotoxin is not mentioned is that it is deemed too difficult to measure by regulators due to the ingredient interference leading to Low Endotoxin Recovery.