I recommend all watch the show.

Having once owned a market research company, and conducted extended executive interviews and focus groups, I was most impressed with Rebecca Huntley who has done very deep dives into a large sample of over 9,000 Australians and how they think, obtain, absorb or resist new information and those who change their minds on issues, as part of the growing “Soft Voters” otherwise called “Swingers”.

NIMBY

Not in My Back Yard. Rebecca’s key finding on resistance to Nuclear Reactor location. She also probed effects on limited Water resources in the parched outback and the Horror when Nuclear Waste Storage is explained.

Bridget McKenzie Recalcitrant

Following her funder masters instruction, Nationals Deputy leader known as “Rorty” maintained that she will continue to actively push Nuclear power in the bush.

Luckily for her, she did not have to participate in this election.

This is interesting because a number of electorates threatened by the Lib/Nut love of Nuclear Fission showed large swings while others did not.

Looking at some preliminary results:

Collie in O’Connor

Dutton falsely claimed that Collie with a large population of power workers facing closure of the local Coal fired power station supported his mad plan.

Rick Wilson of the Liberals suffered a 9.9% swing away.

This seat was won by the National Party in 2010 with TCP of 53.6%, but in 2025 their candidate Heidi Tempra won just 12.7%.

Port Augusta in Grey

Tom Venning of the Lberals suffered a 10.2% swing away but retains his seat due to Nuclear pushing minor parties.

Biloela in Flynn

Colin Boyce suffered a small 0.8% swing away, possibly aided by the Donkey vote.

Nuclear pushing Gerard Rennick, Family First, One Nation, Trumpet of Patriots, preferences will have helped him improve his TCP vote by 4.6%.

Tarong in Maranoa

David Littleproud, Leader of the Nationals suffered a 3.5% swing away.

Liddell in Hunter

Sue Gilroy of the Nationals suffered a 6.2% swing away.

Lithgow in Calare - Nationals Disaster

Sam Farraway of the Nationals suffered a 17.4% swing away and had his political career terminated by Bridget McKenzie madness.

Loy Yang in La Trobe

Russell Broadbent probably suffered loss of votes for his promotion of Nuclear Power.

He suffered a 27% swing away from his 2022 primary vote of 37.79%, scoring just 10.1% in 2025.