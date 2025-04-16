Found this map being circulated on X. Distances are in miles.

Unfortunately the link to the source drew blank.

I like this map because it excludes the crazy State boundaries.

Note that the Dutto proposed Nuclear Power plants are actually designed to service his backers who are Big Mining interests.

They are not designed to service the huge populations of Australian capital cities. Northern Territory and Tasmania are excluded from the plan.

We can look at each of the proposed target communities.

Most have small populations, probably chosen to minimize casualties from a meltdown. However the minimum 30 kilometre radius exclusion zone after such an event would severely disrupt road and rail transport.

Collie is designed to service the Bauxite, Alumina and Titanium Dioxide mates and new private Coal Mine owners will not be pleased.

Port Augusta is not far from Steel, Copper and Uranium activities.

Port Augusta Airport, 6 kilometres from the city, handles about 16,000 "fly-in fly-out" passengers a year who work at many mines in the north of South Australia.

Biloela

A town for which I have fond childhood memories due its then pristine natural waterways.

Perhaps Dutto thinks the locals in Banana Shire won’t mind extra Nuclear Cooling Towers because they already have a miniature landmark, similarly shaped silo.

Tarong had a population of just 193 people in 2021 census.

Privately owned Tarong Power Station installed a 600 MwH Battery.

It is an experimental site also for attempts to capture Greenhouse Gas emissions where Carbon Dioxide was pumped into waste water to grwo synthesised oil-rich algae into edible seaweed products or oils, which fits wiith Dutton’s stated objective to Green Australia and reduce Global Overheating.

Hunter Valley, where I presented my research when it was known as a wine producing tourist area, now very heavy industry based on manly exported Coal.

Lithgow

Site of Australia’s first commercial Steel mill, now in ruins.

Latrobe Valley

I spent many happy hours in this region, fighting against logging of Native Forest, opening of destructive mineral sands mines and mad diversion of rivers.

It has the greatest population that would be impacted by a Nuclear accident.

Subscribers with local knowledge might like to help me expand this summary while we wait for Dutto to release details.

As explained in the Guardian video, Nuclear Power is banned in 3 Australian States, two of which are governed by Labor, and one by Dutto’s own party.