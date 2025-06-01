McCullough buddy is Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis expert
Dr Kirk Milhoan, a Pediatric Cardiologist kindly told the world that his 1991 PhD thesis was all about Endotoxin Heart Damage.
Let’s take a look at some of Kirk Milhoan’s contributions to Endotoxin Science.
In the picture below he was, in 2022, telling the world what Covid19 Jabs would do to young hearts, nicely translated into Chinese.
I think I recognize the lady sitting next to him.
Here is Kirk Milhoan on 28 May 2025 replying to me on X about his PhD on Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis.
I pointed out that his recent publication1 with The Wellness Company Peter A McCullough (Trademark)2 and others associated with its marketing push, failed to mention the definitive 2003 paper by Wong et al3 on Endotoxin epigenetics relating to its Induced Myocarditis.
Don’t you find it fascinating that the 6 authors selected 341 publications on Myocarditis and failed to mention the words Endotoxin or its equivalent Lipopolysaccharide, abbreviated LPS in their text.
Indeed the titles of the 314 selected papers do mention the Heart supertoxin once, but I spotted reference 244 by Ilja Kruglikov et al.4
This is exceptionally interesting because Endotoxin Expert Iljab Kruglikov has published with Texan Endotoxin Expert Philipp Scherer of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas.5
Some quotes from Kruglikov and Scherer in February 2021.
Several clinical reports demonstrate significantly increased levels of endotoxins in the plasma of severely affected COVID-19 patients.
LPS (Endotoxin) levels were investigated in a prospective study on 19 patients with severe pulmonary forms of COVID-19; almost 90% of them had increased LPS levels—40% demonstrated high and 30% demonstrated very high endotoxin levels [9].
Application of mendelian randomization using 6,492 hospitalized cases and over 1 million controls demonstrated that serum LBP levels strongly correlate with the hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients [10].
The plasma levels of LBP were also investigated in 39 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 with significant cardiac pathology; these levels were initially high and remained high during hospitalization [11].
The paper by Wellness Company Mead et al. could not be published in a reputable journal so The Wellness Company created is own journal called Reseapro International Journal of Cardiovascular Research and Innovation.
Let’s look at this journal that chose Mead et al. as its very first publication.
Editor in Chief
Peter A. McCullough (Trademark)
Editors
Nils A. Guttenplan
Juan J. Velasco
Bronson Benno Joseph Raja
Bleri Celmeta
Benjamin Seadler
John A. St. Cyr
Mark Crompton
Hussain Haider Shah
Emmanuel D. Williams
Daniel L. Beckles
Sherin Saheera
Susy Kotit
Mladen J. Kocica
Abhinav Aggarwal
Jalles Dantas de Lucena
Ujjalkumar Subhash Das
Nukavarapu Raja Ramesh
Peter A. McCullough (Trademark)
Kirk Milhoan papers of interest
Dr Milhoan is currently located at Pediatric Cardiology, For Hearts and Souls, Ovilla, Texas.
He mentioned his 1991 thesis, and soon after in 1992 he published his study6 of endothelial cell associated Platelet-Activating Factor (PAF) and Hypoxia, which I have mentioned is involved in Endotoxin VITT.7
Dr Milhoan worked at Pediatric Cardiology, Children’s Hospital San Diego.
His coauthor Thomas A Lane is also an expert in Endotoxin.
To avoid exceeding email length limit, I will just attach references for subscribers who might want to delve further.
In 2010 he published a case study of Fetal Intrapericardial Teratoma.8 Teratoma has been linked to Endotoxin.91011
Dr Milhoan has participated with a number of people in press conferences and testimony to Covid19 hearings 12
Jessica Rose study shows Massive Myocarditis in 2003
Here is a slide produced by one of the Mead et al. authors, Jessica Rose, who has done some great deep dives into the US VAERS system. Her figure shows Myocarditis reports, normalized to reports per 100,000 Adverse Events.
Note the spike in 2003, the same year that Wong et al. published their Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis paper.
Jessica is fully aware of the Endotoxin in all Jabs.
I co-signed a letter with Mark Nathaniel Mead
As my friend Damon always says, it is a good idea to disclose related activity.
In March 2025, I was invited to sign an open letter13 to Canadian Health Authorities calling for in immediate halt to the use of and a recall of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products. Mark Nathaniel Mead and other TWC associates also signed that letter.
I have communicated directly with epidemiologict Dr Mead and asked him publicly why no relevant Endotoxin papers are listed in his Myocarditis or other Covid19 papers. He stated that the editors had removed much material.
Mead’s paper in Cureus14 was famously published and then later retracted by the journal.
Mead’s co-author Jessica Rose was very upset by the Cureus retraction, but despite repeated requests from her followers in social media, she refused to publish the list of reasons why the paper was pulled.
Mead and his co-authors failed to mention Endotoxin in their other publications.1516
I hope that Kirk Milhoan might influence their literature search and scientific understanding of Cytokine Storm before they publish any more papers.
