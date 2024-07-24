None of the published Submissions on the Australian Senate Inquiry into Excess Mortality website mention Endotoxin, the most toxic component of Covid19 Jabs, and neither does the AMPS Submission that has now been published privately without Parliamentary Privilege after being suppressed by the Inquiry.

What happens to the AMPS Response to formal Questions on Notice is anyone’s guess.

But Senator Malcolm Roberts managed to get a Response from the TGA to his Questions on Notice regarding Endotoxin during the Excess Mortality Inquiry.

Readers will recall that Senator Roberts grilled the TGA on 24 February 2024 about Endotoxin in a Senate Community Affairs Committee Hearing where he famously waved a nearly completely blacked out Freedom of Information document provided in answer to questions about TGA batch testing.

See the Endotoxin Video Senator Malcolm Roberts February 2024 and note that the Australian Taxpayers are paying to have YouTube overlay a Health Department propaganda link on the Senator’s website. You can also download the full transcript.

Here is the Question on Notice that Senator Roberts has successfully entered into the Permanent Parliamentary Record on 13 June 2024.

The TGA has clearly blatantly lied to Senator Malcolm Roberts in writing:

“COVID-19 vaccines are not contaminated with endotoxin”

and used contradictory weasel words “passed the test for endotoxin” while refusing to release the actual meausrements or Lmit that it has for every batch.