One of my friends just provided an update on her Freedom of Information demand for details of Endotoxin measurements performed by the Theraputic Goods Administration (TGA) and has been told that the Australian Public are not entitled to ever know what Limit they regard as acceptable in their own, or overseas, laboratory Batch Testing.

Here is an example of the redaction for Pfizer Lot FE3064 that she obtained showing the use of the Kinetic Horseshoe Crab LAL test with the result and Limit redacted.

Readers will recall that Pfizer lied about Endotoxin in their Covid19 Jabs to get Emergency Use Authorization, claiming that it was Controlled, later admitting that they have no control and they only Monitor.

TGA attitude fits with Brigitte Brake, advisor to EMA, who recommended No Limit to Endotoxin where process contamination using filthy Bacteria or other GMO cell soups are involved.

TGA claims it is Protecting Trade Secrets

My friend appealed earlier this year for TGA to provide both Endotoxin measurements for specified Pfizer and Moderna Batches and their “acceptable” or “Pass” Limit. This was refused with typical TGA chicanery.

A decision was returned 20th May 2024 refusing full access due to “apparent exempt information redacted under section 47 of the FOI Act – documents containing trade secrets or commercially sensitive information.” Here is an extract.

59. Having regard to the submissions of the affected third parties (Pfizer and Moderna), and taking into account the FOI Guidelines, I am satisfied that that the following non-public information contained in the documents is commercially valuable information, the value of which would be diminished or destroyed if released: • the registered RNA integrity and endotoxin limits and test results for the specified batches may enable a competitor to deduce the registered specification limits based on comparison of the results across the various batches for the Comirnaty and Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines; • full details regarding the scientific analysis and in-depth laboratory assessment conducted by the TGA of the Comirnaty vaccine; and • the third parties’ registered specification limits for their vaccines.” “60. The documents identified were generated by the TGA outlining the laboratory testing conducted by the TGA as part of the third parties’ provisional registration application for their COVID-19 vaccines. The documents contain the registered specification limits and exact methods of scientific testing which is commercially valuable information to the affected third parties.” “61. I am satisfied that Pfizer and Moderna have actively taken steps to ensure the information contained in these documents is not disclosed to the general public or their competitors, rather, the information has only been submitted (in confidence) to regulatory bodies for the purpose of evaluating the product for supply in relevant jurisdictions.”

Readers will be aware that independent test laboratories have analyzed numerous batches of Covid19 Jabs and published their findings.

Appeal to Office of the Australian Information Commissioner

My friend has taken up the matter with the OAIC and is still waiting for action.

Note I have redacted the names of the recipient and sender of this message from OAIC.

Let’s hope the OAIC busts this stupid secrecy wide open.