Senator Ralph Babet was successful on his Fifth Attempt to get a Senate Inquiry into Excess Mortality.

We need to get mass submissions into this Inquiry to be held by the Senate Standing Committees on Community Affairs.

Follow this Link to make your Unique Submission.

Australia Excess Mortality Inquiry

Please do not send in Form submissions as this was a major problem with Senator Malcolm Roberts Inquiry into Australia’s Covid19 Response.

The members of this Community Affairs References Committee are:

Chair

Senator Penny Allman-Payne

Australian Greens, Queensland



Deputy Chair

Senator Marielle Smith

Australian Labor Party, SA



Member

Senator Wendy Askew

Liberal Party of Australia, TAS



Member

Senator Hollie Hughes

Liberal Party of Australia, NSW



Member

Senator Maria Kovacic

Liberal Party of Australia, NSW



Member

Senator Louise Pratt

Australian Labor Party, WA

Senators David Pocock and Senator Jacqui Lambie co-sponsored the motion.

One Nation, Senator Thorpe, Senator Tyrell and the Coalition voted in favour.

Terms of Reference

Excess Mortality with particular reference to:

(a) Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data showing excess deaths in recent years, with particular reference to: (i) all-cause provisional mortality data reported by the states and territories to the ABS, and (ii) the difference between all-cause provisional mortality data for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and the preceding years of 2015 to 2020 (inclusive); (b) factors contributing to excess mortality in 2021, 2022 and 2023; (c) recommendations on how to address any identified preventable drivers of excess mortality; and (d) any other related matter.

A number of Australian witnesses have been proposed, including me, and international experts will be invited.