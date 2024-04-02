Australian Senate Excess Mortality Inquiry
Extended Deadline now 17 May 2024 for Public Submissions
Senator Ralph Babet was successful on his Fifth Attempt to get a Senate Inquiry into Excess Mortality.1
We need to get mass submissions into this Inquiry to be held by the Senate Standing Committees on Community Affairs.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Follow this Link to make your Unique Submission.
Australia Excess Mortality Inquiry
Please do not send in Form submissions as this was a major problem with Senator Malcolm Roberts Inquiry into Australia’s Covid19 Response.
The members of this Community Affairs References Committee2 are:
Chair
Senator Penny Allman-Payne
Australian Greens, Queensland
Deputy Chair
Senator Marielle Smith
Australian Labor Party, SA
Member
Senator Wendy Askew
Liberal Party of Australia, TAS
Member
Senator Hollie Hughes
Liberal Party of Australia, NSW
Member
Senator Maria Kovacic
Liberal Party of Australia, NSW
Member
Senator Louise Pratt
Australian Labor Party, WA
Senators David Pocock and Senator Jacqui Lambie co-sponsored the motion.
One Nation, Senator Thorpe, Senator Tyrell and the Coalition voted in favour.
Terms of Reference
Excess Mortality with particular reference to:
(a) Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data showing excess deaths in recent years, with particular reference to:
(i) all-cause provisional mortality data reported by the states and territories to the ABS, and
(ii) the difference between all-cause provisional mortality data for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and the preceding years of 2015 to 2020 (inclusive);
(b) factors contributing to excess mortality in 2021, 2022 and 2023;
(c) recommendations on how to address any identified preventable drivers of excess mortality; and
(d) any other related matter.
Please Spread Far and Wide
A number of Australian witnesses have been proposed, including me, and international experts will be invited.
https://senatorbabet.com.au/media-release-on-excess-deaths-fifth-time-is-a-charm-senator-babets-motion-to-refer-excess-mortality-to-a-senate-committee-has-succeeded/
https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Community_Affairs/References_Committee_Membership
I have corrected an error in this post.
Following the recent retirement of Janet Rice, the new Chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Community Affairs References is Senator Penny Allman-Payne