In case you missed it:

The Large object is a crystal of Cholesterol in a Live Human Blood sample.

The numerous Small objects adhering to each other are Red Blood Cells.

A few other Blood cells are visible behind the large Cholesterol crystal.

Here are a few recently broadcast pictures of Cholesterol that I captured from a video posted by Liz Gunn on X on 10 May 2025 featuring former UK MP Andrew Bridgen, Tanya Lat and Sally Clark who is known as SuperSally.

Time marks left in so you can see in context.

The source of the images is a paper by Young Mi Lee and Daniel Broudy.

I mentioned this paper in September 2024 and pointed to the Military Psyop propaganda training of the latter.

Early in 2023 I wrote about what can be observed in Covid19 Jabs using different illumination in microscopy. The major constituent of Moderna and Pfizer Jabs is Sugar, so its crystals are very nice to look at.

See his ResearchGate profile.

Nice Cholesterol Spirals

and

Whispy strands that I call most probably Cholesterol.

I have been invited to a live broadcast tonight at 11 pm Australian Eastern Time, where there will no doubt be a rehash of such images, mixed types of Jab samples and ludicrous claims of electromagnetic radiation emitted by colloidal Aluminium Phosphate, Sulfates and Colloidal Hydrogels used in Jabs as “adjuvants”.

I am sharing the link in advance so that you can make up your own mind about what is real versus imaginary.

Look out for the popping air bubbles, Brownian motion, thermal driven flow, no scale bar, live and dead bacteria, Cotton fibres and Dust.

Sadly the images distract from the careful presentation of statistics of harms caused by mass jabbing with a focus on infants in the Philippines.