Claims that “we don’t know what is in the jabs” are false and damaging to our cause. Those of us who look at what is known to be used in the experimental Covid19 “vaccines” that don’t prevent infection, transmission, hospitalization or death of the vulnerable, are pestered by trolls or “mentioned” in social media posts that are outrageous lies. Having a close look at those individuals and their connections can be revealing, but in this post I will cover only the junk allegations that there are Graphene “razor blades” or “self-assembling nanobots” or communications antennas in the jabs.

Confession: I was a teenage Spectroscopist.

Raman Spectroscopy complements Infrared

Reference spectra for authenticated materials are essential for the advancement of science. Here you can see the Raman spectra of authentic Graphene and its derivatives recorded by my friend who did his Ph.D. making the materials and studying derivatives made in Nitrogen, Hydrogen and Air.

The all important Raman band on the left, designated 2D, becomes more intense the thinner the Graphene sample. Any “study” claiming to have found Graphene or its derivatives in jabs must include the 2D band and eliminate other substances that also have Raman bands in the same region. The 2D band must always be accompanied by the D band at half the frequency. Absence of this peak would be consistent with presence of Graphite, present in many lubricants used in production lines.

Here is another expert in Graphene Oxide who posts both the Infrared and Raman spectra of his material. Raman scattering arises from the changes in the polarisability or shape of the electron distribution as molecules vibrate. Infrared absorption requires a change of the intrinsic dipole moment with the molecular vibration. Asymmetric vibrational modes and vibrations of polar groups are more likely to exhibit prominent Infrared absorption. Symmetric vibrational modes generally give rise to strong Raman scattering.

Sugar is the major component of the Moderna and Pfizer jabs. Some of it will likely be converted to Fructose and Glucose, so we can look for bands in the Raman spectrum to help determine what crystals might be present in evaporating jab samples under the microscope.

“Razor Blades” are Cholesterol from the LNPs

Authentic Cholesterol crystals are not “Razor Blades” or “5G Antennas”.

Elegant work by the Arbeitsgruppe Impfstoffe Aufklärung, Expertcouncil in Germany shows that the platelet crystals that grow from LNP mRNA jabs are more likely to be Cholesterol.

See other micrographs of Cholesterol.

Sugar Crystals are easily identified

Sugar, also known as Sucrose is the major component of Moderna and Pfizer jabs.

I found this micrograph of evaporated jab posted in October 2022. Clearly these are Sucrose.

Some sugars grow more like needles, called by some Fifth Column operatives “Robotic Arms”. But let’s get real and look at such Sugar crystals.

Fifth Column continues Graphene Oxide Lies

