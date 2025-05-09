Identify the Large and Small Objects just for fun ?
Tired of Politics and Jab Poisoning ? Some readers will immediately recognize what is in the photo, but please don't tell until everyone has a chance to have a good look.
Here is a nice picture I found on a South African website.
Do you recognize the large object and the smaller ones stuck together?
Please share widely and all will be revealed next week.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Not even my highly respected Paid Subscribers can comment on this one until next week.