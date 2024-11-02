Kennedy Trump Election Winner
A little late in the US Presidential campaign Robert F Kennedy Jr. just announced on X that a Trump Administration would "advise all U.S. Water Systems to Remove Fluoride from Public Water"
Wow, that should create News and Cognitive Dissonance in many people.
