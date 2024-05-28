In earlier articles I discussed the false allegations that Graphene or its Oxide had been used in Covid19 Jabs and the motivation of those spreading the disinformation.

Then I mentioned that sensitive electronic sensors have been made to detect Endotoxin using Graphene Oxide derivatives.

Now I have found a very interesting 2016 paper from researchers in Sweden, UK, Switzerland and Spain on Graphene derivatives as a result of my diving into the development of new tests for Endotoxin designed to replace the use of Rabbits and Horseshoe Crabs.

Mukherjee and coworkers tested their samples of Graphite and Graphene derivatives using the Horseshoe LAL test and found Endotoxin contamination that could not be tolerated in their experiments and so systematically identified the sources as Laboratory Air, Distilled Water, Human Skin, Plastic and Glassware.

Their Figure 5 summarizes the Endotoxin sources and their countermeasures.

In their studies they were able to show that Few Layer Graphene (FLG) is inherently Inflammatory, even when free of Endotoxin.

They developed a TNF-α expression test (TET) using Primary Human Monocyte-Derived Macrophages and showed that test for Endotoxin has a sensitivity that is comparable to the LAL assay with a detection limit of < 0.01 EU/ml.

TNF-α is one of the damaging chemicals released when Endotoxin hits our cells.

They showed that TET is superior to the Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) for Endotoxin that is favoured by Pfizer and relies on detection of Interleukin IL-6 in the cell culture supernatants.

More about MAT later.