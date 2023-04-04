Fifth Column Graphene Oxide Fantasists are more than foolish internet Trolls. Some, with alleged medical qualifications, hope to make a fortune through their Quack cures.

Some innocent people, potential victims, take their advice seriously and risk Death or Serious injury by opening their veins to EDTA injection.

Perpetrators of this fraud are associated with the Guns, Bullion, Magic Pills industry that I have written about elsewhere.

So let’s look at what EDTA is and the risks.

EDTA is EthyleneDiamineTetraAcetic acid, also known by its IUPAC name 2,2′,2′′,2′′′-(Ethane-1,2-Diyldinitrilo)TetraAcetic acid, a common laboratory reagent, often used as its inorganic salts.

EDTA is able to chelate numerous positively charged metal ions and finds industrial application as a boiler scale remover.

EDTA chelates the Calcium present in blood specimens collected in tubes, arresting coagulation.

Deaths Associated with Hypocalcemia from EDTA Chelation Therapy

EDTA toxicity will occur due to competition with enzymes dependent on metal ions and it also inhibits other enzymes such as Liver Arginase via other mechanisms.

The US CDC lists numerous Deaths in Texas (2 year-old Girl Cardiac Arrest), Pennsylvania (5 year-old Boy, Acute Cerebral Hypoxic-ischemic injury, secondary to diffuse Subendocardial Myocardial Necrosis) and Oregon (53 year-old Woman, Cardiac Arrhythmia) from intravenous EDTA or salts involving Hypocalcemia and Tetany.

Sadly the woman died after adminstration of Na 2 EDTA product, Endrate® supplied by Hospira, Inc., Lake Forest, Illinois - a company now owned by Pfizer.

A 2011 Review of Complementary and Alternative Medicine found 9 cases of EDTA Deaths.

Sodium Calcium Edetate ( Sodium Calcium EDTA )

A legitimate use of this chelator is attempted removal of high levels of Lead from people suffering industrial exposure, or those poisoned by Fluoridation enhanced dissolution of Lead from plumbing (Plumbosolvency).

In this compound the 4 Hydrogen atoms of EDTA are replaced by 1 Calcium ion and 2 Sodium ions to maintain charge neutrality.

Side effects of this salt include Kidney damage, Diarrhoea, Fever, Muscle Pain and Low Blood Pressure.

Tri-Potassium EDTA

An alternative anticoagulant used in Blood collection.

Environmental Pollutant

Due to concerns over EDTA damage to the environment, it is now common to see consumer products being offered as “EDTA free”.

Dermal application of EDTA in Creams

Recently a prominent promoter of EDTA creams sadly died.

Graphene Oxide and EDTA used in Water Purification

Some of the dupes persuaded to spend thousands of dollars on injected EDTA might have been influenced by secondhand information about industrial deionization technology using Graphene Oxide composites including EDTA.

Arthema Sophia Publishing promotes EDTA

A company with very interesting connections uses Rumble to perpetuate the myth that EDTA will save you from the Imaginary Graphene Oxide in mRNA jabs.

Hear Graphene Oxide mentioned at about the 30 minute mark in this Fantasy chat.

Conclusion

Ban the Quacks and their Fifth Column associates from drumming up business by lying about the Imaginary Graphene Oxide in jabs with the intention of opening the veins of dupes for profit.

Fortunately some fine people are using the Twitter facility to comment with “Reader added context” on some of the more outrageous advertisements for the intravenous EDTA industry.

Recent Developments

Let us look at a prominent medico actively spreading the Graphene Oxide Fantasy, seen by over 210,000 people so far.

Look who told him it is wrong.

Look how James Thorp responded, by promoting a dangerous Quack “cure” using intravenous EDTA, after Jessica Rose, JikkyLeaks and a number of others including myself (via private message) told him it is morally wrong.