I was reminded of actual dumpster disposal of politicians versus figurative.

Gerard Rennick formed his own Party

Senator for Queensland Gerard Rennick invited me and the rest of the AMPS delegation visiting his Canberra office to join the Liberal Party as he saw that to be the only way to reform it, from within, after he had been dumped for Senate preselection.

That was October 2023 and a lot changed since then.

In September 2024 he changed his mind and sat as a member of his name branded Gerard Rennick People First Party.

When the election was called Gerard formed the Australia First Alliance with Libertarian Craig Kelly and the new Heart Party.

To boost his chances Gerard did a deal with Bob Katter, sharing a column on the Queensland Senate ballot paper.

Senate counting will take up to 5 weeks and only 58.55% of ballot papers have been counted but “Above the Line” votes reveal that Gerard’s party attracted small numbers in the 3 states where the ran.

His total National vote so far is 58,384 or 0.44%. The National Informal Senate vote is currently 5.31%.

Gerard’s vote was of course mainly from hs home state of Queensland, 48,850 votes or 1.89% in that state. The Informal Senate vote in Queensland is currently 4.71%.

In New South Wales Gerard’s party has 4,860 votes so far amounting to 0.11%. The Informal Senate vote in NSW is 7.60%.

In Victoria Gerard’s party has 4,679 votes counted to date, or 0.14%. Informal Senate vote in in Victoria is 3.96%.

Russell Broadbent ran as an Independent 2025

I also met Russell Broadbent in Canberra, who was dumped by the Liberal Party for preselection in the Federal seat of Monash and was still entitled to carry on representing his electorate as an independent.

In 2022 Russell achieved a Two Candidate Preferred (TCP) result of 52.9% as a Liberal, aided by net preferences from One Nation, Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, Liberal Democrats and Federation Party.

Let’s look at how Russell, who refused to be jabbed with any brand of Covid19 poison and has been a passionate advocate for bodily autonomy and compensation for jab injured and bereaved families, went on the 3 May 2025 election.

In vote counting to date, he scored 10.2% of the vote with 79.4% of issued votes counted. The informal vote was 5.4%.

Interesting to see that in the seat of Monash, the Liberal candidate is showing increased TCP vote of 54.9%, going against the nationwide collapse of Liberal Party votes. They were helped by running a female candidate who also benefited from the Donkey vote.

Note

I reference Wikipedia biographies here so readers can see chronology and other interesting facts, not because I support the bias of the last person who edited them.

I will update this page over coming weeks.