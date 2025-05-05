Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
4hEdited

A travesty and example of how morally and ethically bankrupt our culture has become. The stupidity needed to ignore the copious evidence on every single topic is astounding.

What until they actually understand the ramifications and nuances of unrealised capital gains and the implications for personal tax returns. Just laughed at an electrician who is very well off and owns a lot of properties. He was gloating labour won and in the next breath states "yeah I don't really understand any of that"

Not to be a prick but I enjoyed explaining the possible ramifications of his properties each gaining 100k and having 5 that has the potential of a 500k extra income. This is compounded by the variation in sites/wages and the fact that losses don't carry forward. Lol imagine being on minimum income and his houses rise again.

He'll be screeching loud enough if on 150k and a monstrous tax bill happens imagine if he retires or cannot find work and has to ask the ato for compassion (lmfao).

The naunces are also, your income is at 50k, you've paid tax for that amount. The other income could potentially massively increase your tax % and you'd quickly go from 30% to 50 including the Medicare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 GeoffPainPhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture