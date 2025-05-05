Dumpstered Dutton destroyed fellow Loyal Liberals Broadbent and Rennick
Lifetime Liberal Party members Russell Broadbent and Gerard Rennick were dumped from preselection and reluctantly tried to carry on their Parliamentary careers but their electorates proved fickle
I was reminded of actual dumpster disposal of politicians versus figurative.1
Gerard Rennick formed his own Party
Senator for Queensland Gerard Rennick2 invited me and the rest of the AMPS delegation visiting his Canberra office to join the Liberal Party as he saw that to be the only way to reform it, from within, after he had been dumped for Senate preselection.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
That was October 2023 and a lot changed since then.3
In September 2024 he changed his mind and sat as a member of his name branded Gerard Rennick People First Party.
When the election was called Gerard formed the Australia First Alliance with Libertarian Craig Kelly and the new Heart Party.4
To boost his chances Gerard did a deal with Bob Katter, sharing a column on the Queensland Senate ballot paper.5
Senate counting will take up to 5 weeks and only 58.55% of ballot papers have been counted but “Above the Line” votes reveal that Gerard’s party attracted small numbers in the 3 states where the ran.
His total National vote6 so far is 58,384 or 0.44%. The National Informal Senate vote is currently 5.31%.
Gerard’s vote was of course mainly from hs home state of Queensland, 48,850 votes or 1.89% in that state. The Informal Senate vote in Queensland is currently 4.71%.
In New South Wales Gerard’s party has 4,860 votes so far amounting to 0.11%. The Informal Senate vote in NSW is 7.60%.
In Victoria Gerard’s party has 4,679 votes counted to date, or 0.14%.7 Informal Senate vote in in Victoria is 3.96%.
Russell Broadbent ran as an Independent 2025
I also met Russell Broadbent8 in Canberra, who was dumped by the Liberal Party for preselection in the Federal seat of Monash9 and was still entitled to carry on representing his electorate as an independent.
In 2022 Russell achieved a Two Candidate Preferred (TCP) result of 52.9% as a Liberal, aided by net preferences from One Nation, Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, Liberal Democrats and Federation Party.
Let’s look at how Russell, who refused to be jabbed with any brand of Covid19 poison and has been a passionate advocate10 for bodily autonomy and compensation for jab injured and bereaved families, went on the 3 May 2025 election.
In vote counting to date, he scored 10.2% of the vote with 79.4% of issued votes counted. The informal vote was 5.4%.
Interesting to see that in the seat of Monash, the Liberal candidate is showing increased TCP vote of 54.9%, going against the nationwide collapse of Liberal Party votes. They were helped by running a female candidate who also benefited from the Donkey vote.11
Note
I reference Wikipedia biographies here so readers can see chronology and other interesting facts, not because I support the bias of the last person who edited them.
I will update this page over coming weeks.
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2014/09/16/sot-ukrainian-politician-dumpster.cnn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerard_Rennick
https://tallyroom.aec.gov.au/HouseStateFirstPrefsByParty-31496-NAT.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russell_Broadbent
https://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/federal/2025/guide/mona
A travesty and example of how morally and ethically bankrupt our culture has become. The stupidity needed to ignore the copious evidence on every single topic is astounding.
What until they actually understand the ramifications and nuances of unrealised capital gains and the implications for personal tax returns. Just laughed at an electrician who is very well off and owns a lot of properties. He was gloating labour won and in the next breath states "yeah I don't really understand any of that"
Not to be a prick but I enjoyed explaining the possible ramifications of his properties each gaining 100k and having 5 that has the potential of a 500k extra income. This is compounded by the variation in sites/wages and the fact that losses don't carry forward. Lol imagine being on minimum income and his houses rise again.
He'll be screeching loud enough if on 150k and a monstrous tax bill happens imagine if he retires or cannot find work and has to ask the ato for compassion (lmfao).
The naunces are also, your income is at 50k, you've paid tax for that amount. The other income could potentially massively increase your tax % and you'd quickly go from 30% to 50 including the Medicare.