In an earlier article I reported that the US FDA knew that traditional Endotoxin testing using the Rabbit Pyrogen or Horseshoe Crab Blood Lysate tests were subject to numerous interfring chemicals. So they invested in Mass Spectrometry that can be used to determine the mass of molecules and their fragments with very high accuracy.

Many people are interested in whether there are Extra Toxic or “Hot” Lots.

A 2022 study by a group of German scientists used laser ablation on evaporated Pfizer Jab samples from various Lots and found that the length distribution in the chains of Pegylated Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) components appeared to correlate with the number of Adverse Events.

Note the cluster of masses on the right hand side of their Figure for Pfizer Lot ET1831, separated by 44 atomic mass units (Dalton), corresponding to CH2CH2O monomers in the polymeric chains of the LNP ingredient ALC-0159.

ALC-0159 is actually a mixture of molecules due to the polymerization process used as you can see by the “n” in the depiction of its structure:

So different batches of ALC-0159 will display different mass spectrometry peak patterns.

Researchers at the University of Melbourne found that individuals demonstrate variable response to ALC-0159 and compared their reaction to a reference standard PEG sample weighing on average 40,000 Dalton.

Because we know from data deep divers that there are often long delays in the US VAERS system reports appearing, I had a look at the latest data update and took note of the Lots, Number of Adverse Event reports, Number of Deaths and Deaths per million reports, to see the current situation.

Then Albert with his Eagle Eyes very kindly refined the search and found extra Deaths for some lots because there were typing errors in Lot Numbers or Deaths hidden in text.

Generally the alphanumeric codes for Pfizer lots reflect the Batch production and release dates, so here I list lots mentioned in the German study in that sequence.

I will add total doses of the different Lots, if found, later.

Lot Number Deaths Adverse Event Reports Deaths per million reports

EP2166 110 1,304 84,355

ET1831 91 1,304 69,785

ET7205 76 1,059 71,765

EY7015 21 1,232 21,000

FE8244 16 3,490 4,584

FF0680 20 6,525 3,065

FF3318 13 5,446 2,387

FG4509 20 1,087 18,399

FH9951 18 870 20,689

1FI0071 1 163 6,135

Does anyone know the significance of the numeral 1 in front of 1FI0071?

Now we look at the 2022 published graph of Adverse Reactions versus “Polymerization Degree Maximum”.

Note that the suffix digits for lots produces a distortion in this graph.

With the latest numbers, we can see that the graph will have to be redrawn, and the proposed correlation with PEG “Polymerization Degree Maximum” is removed.