As people seek ways of improving their health through ensuring adequate essential trace minerals, they might be tempted to self medicate with products that will do more harm than good.

A 2022 paper is locked behind a paywall, but enough of the “snippets” can be read, including the references and a nice graphical abstract showing Copper damage pathways.

Some quotes from the article:

TH and IBA-1 immunofluorescence double staining showed that high-dose copper exposure caused decreased dopaminergic neurons and activation of microglia in the substantia nigra of mice, and they were both dose-dependent

The authors are interested in Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and refer to the standard animal model that uses Endotoxin (LPS) to induce it.

Regarding the microglial activation phenotypes, there are currently widely recognized classifications such as the pro-inflammatory M1 phenotype and the anti-inflammatory M2 phenotype (Boche et al., 2013; Subhramanyam et al., 2019; Tang and Le, 2016). Microglia in the “classical activated state”, called M1-type microglia, activated by Endotoxin (LPS), IFN-γ, Aβ, α-syn, can induce NF-κB pathways and produce multiple pro-inflammatory factors such as TNF-α and IL-6 (Subhramanyam et al., 2019; Tang and Le, 2016), resulting in CNS damage. Microglia-mediated neuroinflammation is an important component of the pathogenesis of PD, negatively correlated with survival of dopaminergic neurons in patients (Ouchi et al., 2005).

and another reference to Endotoxin

In PD model induced by LPS or MPTP, the induction of Parkin/PINK1-mediated mitophagy in microglia is often used as a target for studying the neuroprotective effects of new drugs (Ahmed et al., 2021; Han et al., 2021; Qin et al., 2021). Parkin is an E3 ubiquitin ligase that cooperates with the serine-threonine protein kinase PINK1 to remove the damaged mitochondrial (Dickson, 2012). The blockage of the mitophagy pathway will cause accumulation of damaged mitochondria, increased ROS production and decreased ATP levels, ultimately leading to cell death (Chen et al., 2020). Cell pyroptosis is a new type of programmed cell death discovered in recent years. Many studies have shown that pyroptosis is closely related to autophagy (Guo et al., 2021; Lv et al., 2021; Yan et al., 2020). NLRP3 inflammasome is activated under cell infection or stress (Kumari et al., 2020), which leads to the secretion of Caspase1-dependent proinflammatory cytokines, and ultimately induces pyroptosis (Fu et al., 2019; Sun et al., 2019).

I have mentioned that research is underway to try to ameliorate Endotoxin induced Brain damage.

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database has a very useful collection of 5,959 line entries for Copper in relation to disease, many of which have been curated by Humans with links to peer reviewed papers. Here is their summary chart.

Among the references under Copper are 21 papers reporting studies on Autism and Copper exposure. However opening some of the papers, I found more curation is needed because they discussed other elements including Cadmium and Mercury that cause Brain damage via similar pathways.

Some are simply epidemiology papers like a Norway/USA collaboration that looked at gestational levels of 11 metals/elements that showed a “U-shaped” response for Copper.

As mentioned before, we have to look at factors that cause Austism in 3 ways - prenatal, postnatal and combined exposures while the Brain develops.

It is complicated.

Searching Copper and Endotoxin together is one approach to reducing the number of papers to read. That turns up 398 papers showing Copper damage to numerous organs such as the Liver where there are genetic factors that must be considered.

It was shown in 1982 that Endotoxin increases serum Copper levels in Hamsters.

Searching Copper Lipopolysaccharide together pulls up 410 papers.

With Copper LPS we find 299 papers.

The first on that list is interesting, showing the combined effects of the two toxins and addition of a Copper Chelator to the mix. It is behind a paywall but the references are visible and the abstract tells us much:

Inflammation is a complex physiological process that enables the clearance of pathogens and repairing damaged tissues. Elevated serum copper concentration has been reported in cases of inflammation, but the role of copper in inflammatory responses remains unclear. This study used bovine macrophages to establish lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin)-induced inflammation model. There were five groups in the study: a group treated with LPS (100 ng/ml), a group treated with either Copper Chelator (TetraThioMolybdate, TTM) (20 μmol) or CuSO 4 (25 μmol or 50 μmol) after LPS stimulation, and a control group. Copper concentrations increased in macrophages after the LPS treatment. TTM decreased mRNA expression of pro-inflammatory factors (IL-1β, TNF-α, IL-6, iNOS, and COX-2), whereas Copper supplement increased them. Compared to the control group, TLP4 and MyD88 protein levels were increased in the TTM and copper groups. However, TTM treatment decreased p-p65 and increased IкB-α while the copper supplement showed reversed results. In addition, the phagocytosis and migration of bovine macrophages decreased in the TTM treatment group while increased in the copper treatment groups. Results mentioned above indicated that Copper could promote the LPS-induced inflammatory response in bovine macrophages, promote pro-inflammatory factors by activating the NF-кB pathway, and increase phagocytosis capacity and migration. Our study provides a possible targeted therapy for bovine inflammation.

I would not recommend swallowing a Molybdenum compound to try to treat Copper poisoning!

Other Substack authors are interested in the interplay of Zinc and Copper.

Please provide your favourite articles and I will add links later to remain within the current email length limit.