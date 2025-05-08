In the relentless Big Pharma Drug push from “The Wellness Company”, they seek to sell more dangerous pills bypassing US Government Nuclear Emergency Stockpiles.

First let’s look at the CDC man in White Coat explaining what the Prussian Blue pills might do and ask yourselves why you would want these on hand for just one member of your family? Unless of course you are very rich with more money than sense. Are you anticipating swallowing Cesium and Thallium any time soon?

Here is the lovely expensive TWC one-person prescription only kit. Pretty colour!

It contains 6 capsules of Radiogardase (Prussian Blue, Fe4[Fe(CN6)]3), 14 Potassium Iodide tablets, 6 deadly Ondansetron tablets, and your very own Geiger Counter so you can measure Radiation in your Blue Poop.

Count the Cyanide groups in Radiogardase that was used in the Cesium Radiation Disaster I mentioned in Brazil.

The US Government FAERS database shows only 3 Adverse Event reports, not surprising given that it is only used in emergencies.

Note the interesting neurotoxic symptoms.

In 1752, French chemist Pierre J. Macquer found that Prussian Blue yields Hydrogen Cyanide Gas which will be evolved when it hits your stomach acid.

Check out who is involved in profiting from these TWC Radiation Fear Kits.