New website provides information and resources on the issue of DNA contamination, confirmed in at last 4 independent laboratories in USA, Canada, Germany and of course in the Australian Government Therapeutic Goods Administration in Canberra.

Please visit and share the new website from the link here:

Port Hedland Council Motion

The TGA uses a Moderna test that measures the Kanamycin Resistance Gene residue from the Plasmid, as we discovered in Freedom of Information demands.

They most likely use Kanamycin Resistance Gene residue kits like this with modifications when measuring Pfizer jabs.

What could the Kanamycin Resistance Gene do to you and your descendants - I hear your Screams

I will write about that soon.

Meanwhile, back to the Council level Action.

See lawyer Julian Gillespie who drives more than just thousands of kilometres to spread the joy.

Wherever there is DNA contamination there is Endotoxin, so that is why TGA measures both for every Lot released in Australia or accepts an accredited overseass lab certificate.

Check out the TGA Batch Release page

Tell your Councillors about Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal as well

If you make the effort to contact your Local Councillors, State or Federal MPs or Senators, Governor General, or even our King Charles, you should make them aware of the recent US Federal Court Judgement.