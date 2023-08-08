When I studied Biochemistry at university many moons ago, a great deal of the course covered key elements of metabolism with complicated pathways and feedback control.

Later when making new organometallic compounds, some of my creations were whisked off to Cancer researchers and if they looked promising in vitro, they might be tested in vivo.

When working in a Genetics Laboratory decades later, I had a renewed strong interest in Cancer Causes and Therapy, with a personal focus on toxin induction. I had daily exposure to the new science magazine racks and our stimulating weekly seminars with visits by international experts. One of my tasks included advice to patent attorneys on novel aspects of the team research outputs.

The Warburg Effect is crucial to Cancer taking over the normal functions of the body and directing nutrients to where the Tumor demands.

Many researchers are blind to the fact that Endotoxin is a key driver of the Warburg Effect, with one complication that the vast literature often uses LipoPolySaccharide (LPS) instead of Endotoxin, describing the supertoxic fragments of bacterial cell wall that I have concentrated on for the last 8 months.

A key article relating the Warburg Effect to the mechanism of mRNA jab Endotoxin Inflammatory Diseases was published in 2012 by Wen and coworkers.

Note their Figure 2 that shows the Inflammasome that accelerates damage at Mitochondrial level. See the Question marks!

In this Figure LPS = mRNA jab Endotoxin, mmLDL = minimally oxidized Low-Density Lipoprotein, uPFK2 = ubiquitous 6-PhosphoFructo-2-Kinase/Fructose-2,6-Bisphosphatase (PFKFB3), ATP = Adenosine TriPhosphate, ROS = Reactive Oxygen Species, NLRP3 = Nuclear Domain Pyrin Domain containing 3, IL-1β = Interleukin 1 beta (the Apex of the Cytokine Storm) IAPP = Islet Amyloid PolyPeptide, TCA = Kreb’s cycle (also known as the TriCarboxylic Acid cycle).

The Figure from Wen et al. includes Endotoxin induced Insulin Resistance leading to Type II Diabetes, but could easily be extended to show numerous diseases classified as “Autoimmune” that I have covered earlier.

In 2018, the understanding of the Endotoxin induced Warburg Effect had been extended by workers in France as shown in their Figure.

In the Figure from Escoll and Bucherieser, lower panel LPS = Endotoxin, ATP = Acetyl CoA = Acetyl-Aoenzyme A, Adenosine TriPhosphate, α-KG = alpha-KetoGlutarate, BMDM = Bone-Marrow Derived Macrophages, CO2 = Carbon Dioxide, F6P = fructose 6 phosphate, G6P = glucose 6 phosphate, HIF1 = Hypoxia-Inducible Factor 1, IL-1β = Interleukin 1 beta (the Apex of the Cytokine Storm), NADH = reduced form of Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, NADPH = reduced form of Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Phosphate, NO = RET = Reverse Electron Transport, ROS = Reactive Oxygen Species. The Blue pathway 4 is OXPHOS = Oxidative Phosphorylation.

Pulmonary Fibrosis caused by Endotoxin Warburg

In 2020 scientists in Shanghai demonstrated that Endotoxin induced Warburg Effect induces Collagen deposition in Lungs. They had previously shown that Endotoxin induces Proliferation and Activation of Lung Fibroblasts via the PhosphatidylInositol-3-Kinase-Protein Kinase B-mammalian Target Of Rapamycin (PI3K-Akt-mTOR) pathway. In other words Acute Lung Injury, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Lung Cancer. Endotoxin also induces the expression and activation of the key enzyme 6-phosphofructo-2-kinase/fructose-2, 6-biphosphatase 3 (PFKFB3) as shown in the top figure here (Wen 2010).

Covid19 and Endotoxin both create Cytokine Storm

Covid19, just like Endotoxin in mRNA jabs, causes an explosive production of proinflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α IL-1β, and other deadly Cytokines as discussed previously from activated immune cells including macrophages and monocytes. Hyper-inflammatory Immune cells dramatically change their metabolism just like Cancer cells via the Warburg Effect that involves transcription factor HIF-1α (Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1α) and the Serine/Threonine kinase, mTOR and other proteins. The search for effective treatments of Covid19 and Cancer has included Melatonin, which has been shown to inhibit the Warburg Effect.

microRNA-21 drives overwhelming Glycolytic and Inflammatory response

Thanks to Ronette Erwin, who directed me to a new nanotechnology detector of microRNA-21 (miRNA-21) that can detect Femtomolar amounts.

The biosensor could discriminate single base mismatched microRNA-21, indicating high selectivity.

Endotoxin in jabs upregulated miRNA-21 that has been shown to induce the Warburg Effect by suppressing PGE 2 /IL-10-mediated inhibition of glycolysis in macrophages and neutrophils, increasing Organ injury and Lethality.

Our good friend Walter Chesnut wrote an excellent article on the Warburg Effect, his focus being the Covid19 Spike Protein, as distinct from my focus on the Endotoxin nastiness in every vial of mRNA jab.

I will build on this article including reference to other Substack authors who have an interest in the Warburg Effect and have covered various aspects of the biochemical pathways as I find them.

The keen reader will observe Endotoxin Warburg Effect is likely behind the “Turbo Cancers” reported after the mass jabbing campaign.

Update September 2023

Thanks to our good friend John Paul who wrote about the effect of moderate exercise helping to ameliorate Endotoxin poisoning, aka Sepsis. He again pointed to the key role of Interferon Gamma in inflammmatory Endotoxin diseases.

One of his references is the work of Wang and coworkers who demonstrated the effect of exercise in Mice and found it helped against Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS), Aortic injury, Hypoglycemia, and Death caused by the Warburg Effect.

October Update

My good friend and AMPS Canberra visit copresenter Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan just alerted me to a new review paper looking at treatments for Cancer based on understanding the Warburg Effect which is caused by Endotoxin.

