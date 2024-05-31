US National Academies Report discusses Jab Endotoxin Harms without using the word!
Endotoxin measurement is mandatory for all Covid19 Jabs, but somehow the authors, editors and reviewers of the 339-page report fail to discuss EU/ml
Recently the US National Academies (they delete the US when referring to themselves!) released a draft report on Covid19 Jab Harms.
The report does have some interesting sections reminding us that the Jabs are actually designed to create Damaging Inflammatory response by hitting our warning systems, mainly our TLRs, as I have covered extensively.1
Let’s look at some of the documents they list in the 46 pages devoted to references. Note that some of the links to papers don’t work, so I went hunting for the ones of immediate interest.
Endotoxin as an Adjuvant
The report does not include the word Endotoxin once, the authors wanting to divert readers attention by using the pseudonym Lipopolysaccharide (LPS).
On page 44, in Table2-3 of the report they list Adjuvants used in Jabs, including Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin) and AS01 which as readers might recall includes Endotoxin derivative 3-O-desacyl-4’-monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL), and a saponin, QS-21.2
The also mention AS04, which is Endotoxin derivative Monophosphoryl Lipid A with neurotoxic Aluminium.
VITT from the Covid19 Jabs
We find reference to See et al (2021)3 where Kathryn M Edwards was a leading light among authors discussing the often fatal Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) also known as Vaccine-Induced Prothrombotic Immune Thrombocytopenia (VIPIT) or as The Australian TGA prefers: Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).4
Kathryn M Edwards and friends published a very similar report See et al (2022).5
Many readers will remember Nurse Alyssa who had to have her skull cut open to remove a huge Blood Clot that would otherwise have killed her, caused by AstraZeneca.6
Readers will recall that numerous ingredients in Jabs, not confined to the Adenovirus carriers, cause VITT.789
Miller Fisher syndrome (MFS) and Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS).
The US National Academies authors spend quite a deal of time admitting the Jabs cause destruction of Nerves that is suffered very soon by victims and can eventually prove fatal.
Looking at a few papers they mention, we see the link with Endotoxin to GBS in Yuki et al (1993)10 and in Jacobs et al (1997).11
Then they reference Sheikh et al (1998).12
An update from Yuki et al (2004).13 Look at the effect of Endotoxin jabbing of Rabbits in the attached videos.
Of special interest is reference to Sejvar et al (2011)14, in which we find Natonal Academies report reveiewer Kathryn M Edwards who was employed by Pfizer to review all Adverse Reaction reports as they were delivered. She is famous for massive conflict of interest as she was employed by the US FDA while also working with Vanderbilt University, Nashville and a close personal friend of Fernando Pollack, head of the Pfizer Jab trials.
Kathryn M Edwards has received grants from NIH and providing consultative advice to BioNet and IBM; she also reported serving on data and safety monitoring boards of Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, Sanofi, Roche, X-4 Pharma, and Seqirus.
Sejvar et al. emphasize the strong association between bacterial infection and GBS.
Endotoxin in Heart Damage from Covid19 Jabs
Interesting that the National Academes report does refer to Bacterial Endotoxin role in Heart Damage caused by Covid19 Jabs with reference to Root-Bernstein et al (2023) who point to the need to explain Myocarditis rates and sex differences.15
No mention of E coli in the report
The authors are fully aware that if they menton E. coli bactera used in production of the Covid19 Jabs, readers might ask questions, so best only to mention other bacteria like Campylobacter jejuni, Staphylococcus aureus and Borrelia burgdorferi.
Conclusion
The US National Academies report is guilty of Scientific Fraud by Omission and hopelessly compromised as my friend Maryanne Demasi highlighted in her article where she provided more information on many authors and reviewers.16
Let us work together to expose the cartel that tries to control the information flow.
Email length limit approached, so more later.
