Trillion Dollar Nuclear Debt will cause Intergenerational Poverty
Albo loves Floating Reactors that will be sunk. Dutto loves them too but also wants land-based Reactors like Chernobyl. Both love receiving High Level Radioactive Waste from UK and USA.
The major parties in the current Australian Federal election campaign have discovered in small Focus Groups, as well as more expensive commissioned opinion polls, that Nuclear is a danger word, contributing to a decline in their primary vote.
Both are using stooge smaller parties to try to regain votes once the full preferential flow of preferences is fully and physically tallied in piles of ballot papers in the weeks following 3 May 2025.
Found this delightful meme posted on X on April Fools Day.1
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers stated that Dutto’s Nuclear Power plan will cost taxpayers $600,000,000,000 while not mentioning Albo’s second-hand US Submarines will cost at least $400,000,000,000 - if Trump or another US President allows the AUKUS “deal” to proceed.
Wikipedia gives a nice summary of 9 Sunken Nuclear Submarines.2
Read more if you missed it.345
Is the electorate thrilled about borrowing a Trillion Dollars for Big Boys Fantasies?
