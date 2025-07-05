I asked Elon Musk AI Grok to create an image:

Please create an image of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine vials being approved without Endotoxin testing in Australia by the Therapeutic Goods Administration

And this is one it created, after it suggested enhancement of my request by adding a shadowy environment and mysterious scientist.

Note Grok distorted the text on the labels.

As you know, under Australian law, all Pfizer and other branded Covid-19 Jabs have to be formally released with notification of testing for Endotoxin, “Purity and Integrity” and “Composition and Strength”.

Apparently the Canberra TGA labs ceased doing tests from January 2024.

Please click the images to inspect or view them on the government website.

It appears that TGA Australia is now relying on Pathway One

Pathway one uses overseas certification as evidence that the batch has already undergone independent testing and assessment by a recognised National Control Laboratory, such as the Official Control Authority Batch Release (OCABR) process - external site in Europe.

I have mentioned OCABR before.

New Acting Head of TGA Laboratories Branch

What do we know about Lucan Baillie ? Check out TGA Corporate Structure.

Is Lisa Kerr still making her mark and setting a new trend that differed from her old friend John Skerritt.

Please encourage TGA Whistleblowers to let us know what is going on.