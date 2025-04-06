SV40 promoter in Novavax - Who is measuring it in vile vials?
Please help me find measurements of SV40 contamination in Novavax vials
I was just looking at a few documents I have on the Novavax Covid19 Jab and wondered why there seems to be so little discussion of the GMO Plasmid structure where SV40 leaps out at us.
I searched X and found only a few people asking about this potentially Cancer producing sequence.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here is more information from the manufacturer.12
Please send me links to any data you find.
My earlier posts on the Novavax Jab.3456
1
https://x.com/AI2BO4/status/1713644203685658864/photo/1
2
https://x.com/vegananne/status/1883554431901569251