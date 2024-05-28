Novavax Nuvaxovid Shock Withdrawal in Australia
Amazing that the Jab NUVAXOVID XBB.1.5 COVID-19 application for full registration was withdrawn by sponsor Biocelect Pty Ltd 21 May 2024
Amazing, I saw Novavax trending because they now can’t get jabbed with Novavax!
The notification appears here, click the link.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Readers will recall my earlier posts on this dangerous Insect derived product.
I know friends harmed by this jab.
What do we know about Biocelect Pty Ltd ??
Thanks to my friend Karri who found out about sister companies Biointelect and Biocelect, who are very close to the NSW Health Department.1
Please share widely.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://www.medicalresearch.nsw.gov.au/bringing-novavax-to-australias-covid-19-vaccine-rollout/