Latest data from the US Government FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) shows a Spike in Cases and Deaths from oral Bromelain Pills being sold at great profit as “treatment” for Covid19 Infection or “Spikeopathy” Jab Harms.

Note the extremely worrying symptoms reported, click to expand.

We know the FAERS is under-reported, as is VAERS.

To 30 June 2024 FAERS reports 7 Deaths, 51 Serious Cases from a total of 57 Cases.

An additional problem identifying Deaths caused by Bromelain is victims taking multiple supplements.

Bromelain Causes Heart Palpitations

Common Adverse Reactions to Bromelain include:

Allergic Reactions, Heavy Menstrual Periods, Risk of bleeding in surgery, Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Palpitation, Indigestion, Loss of Appetite, Headache, Muscle Pain, Dizziness, Drowsiness, and Lethargy.

Some claimed benefits of the Bromelain pills were retracted 3 years after publication of a review.

Bromelain is not effective for cardiovascular diseases

A 2023 review found that Bromelain is not effective for cardiovascular diseases.

GMO Bromelain in Nanoparticles !

To minimize Adverse Reactions, it has been proposed to deliver GMO Bromelain in Nanoparticles.

I can see Jabbees queuing up for that!

Autopsy required for all Bromelain Deaths

From the list of symptoms, I suspect that the recommendation to consume 500 mg of this protease enzyme on an empty stomach is causing breach of the Gut lining increasing Sepsis with its Endotoxin poisoning.

Indeed Intestinal Perforation is listed for Bromelain, brand unspecified at TGA.

Please send me links to any Autopsies you might find.

Australian TGA does not include Abortion as Death

Just visited the TGA and searched on numerous products containig Bromelains and the latest is Spontaneous Abortion in a 36-year-old woman.

Healthy Guts don’t let much Bromelain through

In 19 healthy Male volunteers, massive dosing with Bromelain = 3,000 mg per day resulted in a tiny plasma concentration averaging 5 nanogram/ml after 48 hours. Consistent with very high molecular weight, then thought to be ~33 kDa.

Buyer Beware!