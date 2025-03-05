SBS Insight screens "Your Body, Your Choice?" including Australian Jab Victims
Taxpayer owned commercial TV station program Insight hosted by Kumi Taguchi broadcast on 4 March 2025 can be viewed free on demand if you create an account
The show was heavily promoted for a week and did not disappoint.
One of the Covid19 Jab Injured was Michelle G Hunder, a talented freelance photographer. Follow her1 on X.
On 5 March 2025, SBS insight published a full article on her story, written by the lady herself.2
It took Michelle over eight months and countless appointments to get an official diagnosis: Vaccine-Induced Pericarditis3 and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS).4
Also featured in the show was former QANTAS senior pilot Graeme Hood aka Hoody of Club Grubbery who resigned rather than take the experimental jabs.
