The show was heavily promoted for a week and did not disappoint.

One of the Covid19 Jab Injured was Michelle G Hunder, a talented freelance photographer. Follow her on X.

On 5 March 2025, SBS insight published a full article on her story, written by the lady herself.

It took Michelle over eight months and countless appointments to get an official diagnosis: Vaccine-Induced Pericarditis and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS).

Also featured in the show was former QANTAS senior pilot Graeme Hood aka Hoody of Club Grubbery who resigned rather than take the experimental jabs.