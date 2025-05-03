Thanks to my subscriber Damon for directing me to an interesting 2024 paper on Endotoxin from Russia.

It is one of 139,587 peer-reviewed Endotoxin papers found by searching PubMed.

Of course there are 154,710 peer-reviewed papers on its synonym Lipopolysaccharide.

Then there are 118,062 peer-reviewed papers on its synonym LPS, although there are some other meanings to the LPS abbreviation.

Back to the paper of interest, here is their figure 2 that shows despite their very best efforts, their DNA still contained massive Endotoxin contamination. Note the logarithmic scale with Endotoxin measured as Endotoxin Units (EU) per milligram of isolated Plasmid DNA (pDNA).

The caption:

Endotoxin levels in pDNA samples. The levels of bacterial endotoxins were determined by the chromogenic LAL test by the end point. The data are presented as the mean values of the content of bacterial endotoxins (EU/mg, logarithmic scale) in pDNA samples obtained by different methods. Standard deviations are also indicated. Q0, A0, D0/Q8, A8, and D8 are pDNA samples isolated from E. coli SCS 110 WT/E. coli SCS 110 (8m) using Qiagen anion exchange columns, by the methods of alkaline lysis and using silica spin columns, respectively.

As Endotoxin expert Kevin McKernan will tell you, Endotoxin sticks to DNA like glue and he patented the use of surface coated magnetic beads to try to reduce the contamination.

Pfizer used magnetic bead technique to reduce Endotoxin in their Process 1 Covid19 Jabs for Clinical trials, but deliberately conceal the level in every batch of their Process 2 Poojabs unleashed on the world because they patented the use of the free Bacterial Endotoxin Lipid A as their preferred “adjuvant”. The beads were far too expensive for Pfizer to even consider them for production.

The technical issues in the paper by Kharlampieva is of interest to lawyers and some of my readers and we are lucky it is free to read.

Note that they obtained their GMO strain E. coli SCS 110: rpsL (Strr) thr leuendA thi-1 lacY galK galT ara tonA tsx dam dcm supE44Δ(lac-proAB) [F traD36 proAB lacIqZΔM15 Live Bacteria from American company Agilent Technologies.

Quite a long name!

Sheng Yang of Institute of Plant Physiology and Ecology, Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai, China, gifted the Russians the American Plasmids pEGFP-N1 (Clontech, United States), pCas (Addgene #62225), pTargetF (Addgene #62226).

Clontech is now known as Takara Bio USA based inn San Jose California.

The Russians used CRISPR/Cas9 system to make GMO edits to make new E. coli bacteria strains.

New subscribers might not have read about the brilliant work by Ganna Petruk and her team who showed that Endotoxin sticks to GMO Covid19 Spike Protein like glue.

All large protein drugs have Endotoxin contamination due to mutual attraction and I have written about many of them, one example here.