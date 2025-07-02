An organization of consolidated evil, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) is planning to push Jabbing to new heights and they have the money to do it.

I highly recommend the excellent Deep Dive into BIO by White Rose Intelligence.

On that resource you will find a complete list of member organizations.

As readers might be aware from Substack and Brownstone writers James Lyons-Weiler (be sure to read his Legal Caveat and Disclaimer), Jessica Rose and Maria Gutschi that a “leaked copy” of the Executive Summary – Key Highlights of the BIO Vaccine Policy Steering Committee (VPSC) Meeting April 3, 2025 states, in part:

Impact of New HHS Administration 5 a. “it is time to go to The Hill and lobby that it is time for RFK Jr to go…communicate what’s going on in business” b. Trump owed RFK Jr (for his support) but that loyalty may/may not last c. There are now definitive examples of RFK Jr’s threat to vaccines and public health d. If vaccine companies lose the confidence of investors – everyone loses e. Jim Wassil, EVP & COO Vaxcyte i. Investors have stated they are leaving until the next data read out. ii. No opportunity to raise capital in the current environment iii. Investors are sitting on the sidelines for next 6-9 months iv. Vaccine pathway to approval is unpredictable and politicized f. They (RFK Jr Administration) keep moving the goal posts on vaccines g. BIO supports change, as long as the core mission of institutions are protected and there is business continuity h. Need to communicate with the new Administration using their words – safety, efficiency, health resilience, transparency f. Need a creative communication campaign targeting: i. Legislators and influencers (as opposed to directly with RFK Jr) ii. Conservative constituents such as AEI iii. Unions (concern regarding Member health) iv. Campaign needs to both inspire and frighten (potential outcomes) v. $2M of BIOs $4M cash reserve will be spent on vaccine programs

Readers will recall that I exposed attempts to subvert RFK Jr.’s push to end Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal via the Drinking Water Supply.

Qu Biologics

I have posted about this BIO member mad plan to get people to inject themselves every second day with killed bacteria extract with the goal being continuous systemic inflammation for a year or more.

White Rose Intelligence has a web page devoted to Qu Biologics, listing its $40 Million capital raising and key players including Board member Foster Coulson.

I wonder how much of the capital raising came from Integro Capital?

As White Rose Intellgence tells us:

Integro Capital is an American venture capital firm based in Boca Raton, Florida.

History

Integro Capital was co-founded in October 2021 by Foster Coulson.

Organization

Foster Coulson Co-founder, Chief Investment Officer Coulson Group of Companies, International Health Brands, The Wellness Company

David Lopez Chief Operating Officer United States Navy, WatersMark, Liberty Blockchain, Zelenko Labs

Brandon Kuemper Chief of Staff The Wellness Company, Pacific Edge Health and Wellness, Coulson Group of Companies, Momentix Capital

Marc Lambiotte Chief of Medicine International Health Brands, West Coast General Hospital, Alberni Internal Medicine Clinic, Qu Biologics

Stench extends from Canada to Florida

And is coordinated to all US States as well as the Trump Federal business operations.