Peter A McCullough Promoting Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal via Your Water
I never cease to be amazed by what comes out of Fracking Texas!
I definitely do not recommend people pay to read or listen to Peter A McCullough1 2 using the CDC as an authority on “Benefits of Fluoridation”.
Under the heading:
US Government Investigation and Scientific Statements Concerning Community Water Fluoridation
McCullough is telling Robert F Kennedy what he should do:
MAHA Should Slow Down, Frame the Issue, Convene Stakeholders, Build Consensus, then Come to Sound Public Health Policy Decisions
McCullough’s false claim of reduction of Dental Caries needs to be blown out of the water.
He clearly has not read the US Federal Court Judgement against the USEPA.3
See what epidemiologists, not strong on toxic mechanisms, make of the recent RFK Junior announcement and attempts to undermine his MAHA.4
Why would anyone, in their right mind, promote water fluoridation? Smh