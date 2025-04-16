Peter Picked a Peck of Pickled Pronouns
Donald Trump ordered him to remove them from his email signature
Among the numerous Presidential Executive Orders, there was one I had not noticed until a friend sent me a document, released under FOAI, collecting email exchanges between a noted DNA researcher and the former Director of FDA CBER Peter Marks.
Public domain picture credit.1
Here are details of the Trump order from January 2025 for Federal employees to remove their “pronouns”.2
Here is how Peter Marks signed off his emails in 2024, before the Trump order:
I think he would have been very unhappy with Donald.
Read more about Peter Marks and his Silver Spring operations.34
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Marks_%28physician%29
Carla K. Johnson. AP. 31 January 2025. https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/national-international/federal-agencies-remove-gender-ideology-websites-contracts-emails/3620818/
it is very sad to see that doctors go along with this craze. 2 years ago I went to a new one hereabouts and there was a pronoun question on the sign in page. I should have left immediately but pain forbid me. A nasty nasty woman doctor. I could tell she was a woman LOL.