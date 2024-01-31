In earlier articles, I showed that the Pain experienced by Covid19 Jabbees is caused by Endotoxin. There I covered the role of Pain receptor TRPA1.

Pfizer reported 121 different types of Pain after its jabs in its PSUR3 to June 2022.

Prompted by my friend Rob, who suffers Chronic Pain, I looked at a recent media report of the escalating tragic deadly outcomes of Opioid drug use and that led to me finding some very useful research on Acute and Chronic Pain by researchers in Colorado and Texas.

Allodynia from Endotoxin

Allodynia is Pain due to a stimulus that does not normally provoke pain.

An example would be a light feather touch (that should only produce sensation), causing pain.

Fibromyalgia is just one cause of Allodynia.

Allodynia is exacerbated by Morphine which non-stereoselectively activates TLR4 and induces Proinflammatory Cytokines. This is the identical mechanism and receptor that causes Cytokine Storm in reaction to Endotoxin in jabs.

Then I found an excellent paper by researchers Reeve and coworkers who showed that intrathecal injection of Picogram amounts of Endotoxin enhanced the activity of Dorsal Horn Neurons.

In the same year, Wang and coworkers in Colorado and Adelaide performed detailed experiments to look at the Morphine interaction with Endotoxin receptor TLR4 and showed that Morphine binds to an accessory protein of Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), Myeloid Differentiation Protein 2 (MD-2), inducing TLR4 oligomerization and triggering Proinflammation with no involvement of opioid receptors.

Here is part of their Figure 2

The relevant part of the caption reads:

(C and D) Structural comparison of apo- and ligand-bound MD-2. The ligands are shown in a ball-and-stick presentation. X-ray crystal structure of apoMD-2 (cyan; PDB ID 2E56) superimposed with (C) X-ray crystal structure of the LPS-bound MD- 2 (pink; PDB ID 3FXI) or (D) morphine-bound MD-2 (yellow) derived from atomic molecular dynamics simulation.

Here LPS = Endotoxin. Residue F126 is located in the core of the (TLR4/MD-2)/(TLR4/MD-2) oligomerization interface and initiates structural changes in MD-2 upon LPS (Endotoxin) binding.