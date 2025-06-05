Latest report in The Guardian covered a very worrying new report bringing together data collected with advanced technology.

The World Meterological Report is well worth a look.

Ocean Heat

Ocean heat drove the fifth mass coral bleaching across Australia’s Great Barrier Reef since 2016, causing widespread coral death.

“In 2024, ocean heating in the South-West Pacific reached unprecedented levels, with record-breaking sea-surface temperatures, near-record ocean heat content, and nearly 40 million square kilometers affected by marine heatwaves – the largest area since 1993.”

Ocean heat content (OHC) trend (units: watts per square metre, 1971–2024, integrated from the surface down to 700 m depth. Grey areas indicate where less agreement could be obtained from an ensemble of four different international ocean subsurface temperature products (Copernicus Marine; NOAA; EN4; IAP).

Now look at some of the Greenhouse Gases.

See my earlier post on Methane.

Ocean Acidification

As the Carbon Dioxide emissions increase, much of it dissolves in the oceans, where it forms Carbonic Acid, dissociated to form Protonated Water and Bicarbonate ions.

The entire ocean area of the South-West Pacific region is experiencing ocean acidification, with the most intense decreases in regional surface pH observed in the Pacific around 10°N, the Great Australian Bight, the Tasman and Coral Seas, and in the area south of 50°S. On average for the region, the pH decreased by 0.017 ± 0.001 per decade over the period 1985–2023.

Sea Level Rise

In contrast to Fossil Fuel industry feeding pictures taken at various places without indicaction of high or low tide timing, accurate methods including Satellite Altimetry are used to map Sea Level Rise over recent years.

Figure 7. Altimetry-based sea-level time series (mm) from January 1993 to November 2024 for the western tropical Pacific Ocean (area 1) and the south-western Pacific Ocean (area 2). The map (top) shows the annual mean sea-level trend (mm/year) and location of areas summarized in the plots at the bottom left and bottom right. The plots show mean sea-level anomalies (blue) and estimated trend (orange line) for areas 1 and 2, respectively. Source: Third-party map. The map (top) was taken from Copernicus Climate Change Service and Laboratory of Space Geophysical and Oceanographic Studies (LEGOS), France, in January 2025 and may not fully align with United Nations and WMO map guidance.

Greenhouse Gas impact on Politics and Vice Versa

See my earlier post on Trump Tariffs.

The Madman has since increased the Steel and Aluminium Tariff against Australia to 50%.

Glacier Disappearance

One of the most striking illustrations shows the rapid “retreat” of Glaciers.

In Indonesia, satellite estimates show a total ice area in the western part of the island of New Guinea in August 2024 of 0.11–0.16 km2, a decrease of 30%–50% from the previous assessment of 0.23 km2 in April 2022. This is consistent with the average ice coverage loss rate of ~0.07 km2 per year during 2016–2022 (Figure 4). If this rate persists, total ice loss is expected in 2026 or very soon thereafter. In June 2010, a flexible accumulation stake was placed in an ice core borehole (4° 03’ S; 137° 11’ E). Around the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024, the ice thickness was about ~4 m. The ice has been thinning at a rate of 2–2.5 m/year since 2016.

Figure 4. Oblique aerial photographs of the East Northwall Firn glaciers (Puncak Jaya, Indonesia), taken in June 2010, November 2015, November 2016, June 2018, December 2019, December 2022, December 2023 and November 2024.

Zionists attacking Greta Thunberg with Fake Pics made with Elon Musk’s Grok

A friend forwarded an article attacking environmentalist and humanitarian Greta Thunberg falsely claiming she was holding a martini on board her ship sailing to Israel to draw world attention to Israel’s Genocide and blocking of essential medicines.

It was created by Californian born Karen Alaine Hunt, also known as Mezek Leimert, with name variations picked up via two marriages.

My friend said he was OK with this woman lying about Thunberg.

Genocide tolerant Zionists, who often claim to be Christians, generally promote Bitcoin, Nuclear Power and repackaged price gouged Big Pharma supplements (many sourced from Israeli drug companies) as sidelines.

Another WMO report should cover Volcanoes

The detonation of the Tonga volcano 15 January 2022 will influence climate for many years, so it will be of great interest to read WMO reports on its impact in both the northern and southern hemispheres.