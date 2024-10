Self-Experimentation is covered by regulations in some countries, so German DMSO researcher Frank Keppler appointed a “surrogate investigator” to obtain informed consent from himself !!

Here is his outline of Self-Experimentation with DMSO.

Note that the Keppler self-experiments used 99% 13Carbon and 99.9% 2Hydrogen (Deuterium) isotopically labeled DMSO to distinguish gas emissions from other processes in his body.

Keppler was satisfied that Bacterial conversion of his oral DMSO was unlikely, but I am more sceptical because E. coli in the Human Gut contains the Molybdenum-containing enzyme DMSO reductase.

In addition most people associate Human Methane Greenhouse emission with Farts.

There are of course serious scientific studies of this.

I guess Methane has no trouble permeating the Huma Gut lining and entering the bloodstream, so will add references later if found.

However bacterial contamination of Keppler’s Skin and Blood samples is unlikely, so I recommend a thorough read of the free paper.

The supplementary zip file includes a picture of the incubation chamber used by Keppler on his arm.

Note that he exposed his arm to natural light and observed increased labeled Methane emission.

Methyl Radical Consequences

In my previous article, I mentioned generation of Ethane (C2H6) in thermal decompositon of DMSO, which is evidence of dimerization of Methyl Radical.

In 2012 the association of Methyl Radical with Melanoma via UV radiation was beginning to be discussed in relation to DNA damage or other cellular processes.

A very interesting paper published in 2014 and mentioned in the 2023 Keppler paper, is that by Althoff and coworkers (including Keppler) who used Vitamin C, the Iron compound Ferrihydrite (FH; 5Fe2O3 9H2O) and Hydrogen Peroxide to generate Methane from Sulfur compounds at room temperature.

I look forward to reader comments.