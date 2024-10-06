As a former laboratory Chemical Safety Officer and handler of Explosive substances, I have been interested in Disasters caused by Ignorance for decades.

Unqualified people will be tempted to make a quick buck selling Snake Oil containing Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). There is a serious risk of DMSO Explosion, even at room temperature, in handling old or recently repackaged containers.

Risk will be increased if DMSO is mixed with other chemicals or stored in containers where it comes in contact with metal.

Here is a nice illustration of what happens from a 2020 review.

I gather some references that show this problem has been known for at least 70 years and discuss what is known about the triggers, free radical propagation and decomposition products.