Jim Chalmers visit to Beg Trump Failed
Australia's Treasurer was sure Donald Trump would reward Australian Taxpayers for a commitment to spend $368,000,000,000+ on the Genocidal AUKUS "Deal" Now Tariffs hit High Greenhouse Emission Exports
ABC just told us.1
This comes at a critical time after Australia’s Treasurer, Jim Chalmers made a special grovelling plea to the American President after agreeing to take US High Level Nuclear Waste and making every city in Australia a first strike Nuclear Target.
Australian Labor Party strategists are now in a fix.
Forced by Cyclonic destruction to delay the announcement of a Federal election date, and spending a fortune of taxpayer money to subsidize the Aluminium and Steel2 exporters, the Trump Tariff War on Australia will be a major election issue.
Jim Chalmers is scheduled to deliver a Budget on 25 March 2025.3
Will it reveal all the economic ramifications, and when will Albo rush to the King’s representative to dissolve Parliament?
Carrington Clarke and Tom Crowley. 12 March 2025. Donald Trump rejects Australia's bid for exemption from steel and aluminium tariffs. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-03-12/trump-rejects-australia-s-bid-for-tariff-exemptions/105039966
https://budget.gov.au/