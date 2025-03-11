ABC just told us.

This comes at a critical time after Australia’s Treasurer, Jim Chalmers made a special grovelling plea to the American President after agreeing to take US High Level Nuclear Waste and making every city in Australia a first strike Nuclear Target.

Australian Labor Party strategists are now in a fix.

Forced by Cyclonic destruction to delay the announcement of a Federal election date, and spending a fortune of taxpayer money to subsidize the Aluminium and Steel exporters, the Trump Tariff War on Australia will be a major election issue.

Jim Chalmers is scheduled to deliver a Budget on 25 March 2025.

Will it reveal all the economic ramifications, and when will Albo rush to the King’s representative to dissolve Parliament?