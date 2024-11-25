North Group writes to 10 Countries calling for Halt to mRNA Jabbing
Bacterial culture is too dangerous for any Jab production and I was pleased to be invited to contribute to this initiative and be a co-signatory. New website is up and running so please share widely.
Governments of 10 Countries targeted in this blitz by the North Group.
Please visit NorthGroup and download documents at this link.
Please let me know what you think and any reaction you receive from sharing on social media.
There were attempts to remove all reference to Bacterial production1, Host Cell residual DNA2, dsRNA3 and other toxins4 by lysis by a small minority of contributors whose only focus is on “Plasmid”, but the importance of these will emerge in subsequent weeks.