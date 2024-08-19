Previously I reported that Pfizer specialized in mass production of Monkey Pox Virus and that is why it was known as Mason-Pfizer Virus.

Now we know that Fauci and his cronies funded Mpox weaponization experiments.

Thanks to US Congress investigation we have a timeline.

Others have written very useful Substacks and I will add more references as I find them.

Australian Monkey Pox Jab Harms Study

Western Australia provides very interesting data on the Bavarian Nordic Monkey Pox Jab known as Jynneos.

The high rate of AEFI reports observed in the Mpox vaccine group illustrates how effective active safety surveillance can be in a closely monitored targeted vaccination program. It is expected that the combination of both passive and active surveillance will lead to a sustained higher background AEFI report rate for all vaccines, when compared to historical reporting data in WA prior to 2021.

Part of a National study:

To help manage the potential outbreak in WA, the JYNNEOS vaccine was procured from the Department of Health and Aged Care. Subsequently, the department established an enhanced active surveillance system to monitor vaccine safety using Research Electronic Data Capture (REDCap) linked to a SMS system (Twilio), that was implemented at vaccinating clinics in the Perth metropolitan area. Vaccine recipients were sent a survey at day 7, 14 and 42 after each vaccine dose. Reminder text messages were also sent to participants to increase response rates. For WA Health-managed clinics in metropolitan and regional areas, a self-registration surveillance system using VaxTracker10 was also established. VaxTracker is managed by NCIRS and is an online active vaccine safety surveillance tool that people register with after receiving a vaccination. For both surveillance systems, any medically attended event or AEFI report containing key words related to ‘seizures’, ‘rash’ or ‘chest pain’ symptoms were entered into WAVSS for clinical follow-up. De-identified active surveillance data were transferred to NCIRS for national monitoring and reporting.

Readers will be aware that all of the Adverse Events have a Cause.

Apart from Live Virus grown in Chicken Embryo Fibroblast cells leaving Chicken DNA and Protein contamination and unknown amount of Endotoxin, the other damaging ingredients include Tromethamine, Benzonase (produced in E. coli and therefore a source of Endotoxin), Gentamicin (produced in bacterium Micromonospora purpurea and therefore another source of Endotoxin), and Ciprofloxacin, a very nasty Fluorinated aromatic.

Jynneos Harms in UK

At the request of my friend Chris Edwards, I searched the VAERS database using two Lot numbers known to have purchased by UK where it was branded IMVANEX.

For Lot FDP00012, I found 10 reports from US and Foreign countries.

For Lot FDP00027, I found no reports.

Near the email length limit, so will build later with description of specific harms from the case reports.