Sad news today as Magda Szubanski announced her condition.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Endotoxin

I briefly mentioned this Lymphoma in March 2023, soon after I dicovered that the Pfizer Process 2 Poojabs contained Endotoxin and later found it was deliberately used as free “adjuvant”.

Pfizer reported 10 cases of Mantle Cell Lymphoma after its Poojab Jan to 18 June 2022.

I mentioned a 2013 paper from specialists in Texas found that the Endotoxin receptor TLR4 is expressed on the cancerous cells.

A key finding was that TLR4 Activation in Human Mantle Cell Lymphoma Cells Facilitates Immune Evasion and knockdown of TLR4 in MCL cells retarded Endotoxin-induced tumor cell growth.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma is also associated with endotoxin hitting your TLR2 and TLR5.

It has been reported to US FAERS after taking Rivaroxaban.

A 2017 paper looked at one case of Mantle Cell Lymphoma compared with other types and found a possible distinctive cancerous cell marker in bone marrow.

Moderna reported 2 cases of Mantle Cell Lymphoma after its Spikevax Jan to 18 June 2022.

US CTD resource

The US Comparative Toxicogenomic Database identifies the following Genes associated with Endotoxin Induced Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

CCND1 CTNNB1 EIF4E GSK3B MTOR PIK3CD

The database has many links to other chemical exposures and proposed treatments.

