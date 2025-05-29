Magda Szubanski suffers Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Endotoxin is a major factor in this deadly disease with poor prognosis. I hope that one of my favourite actors receives the best possible care.
Sad news today as Magda Szubanski announced her condition.12
Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Endotoxin
I briefly mentioned3 this Lymphoma in March 2023, soon after I dicovered that the Pfizer Process 2 Poojabs contained Endotoxin and later found it was deliberately used as free “adjuvant”.
Pfizer reported 10 cases of Mantle Cell Lymphoma after its Poojab Jan to 18 June 2022.4
I mentioned a 2013 paper from specialists in Texas found that the Endotoxin receptor TLR4 is expressed on the cancerous cells.5
A key finding was that TLR4 Activation in Human Mantle Cell Lymphoma Cells Facilitates Immune Evasion and knockdown of TLR4 in MCL cells retarded Endotoxin-induced tumor cell growth.
Mantle Cell Lymphoma is also associated with endotoxin hitting your TLR26 and TLR5.7
It has been reported to US FAERS after taking Rivaroxaban.8
A 2017 paper looked at one case of Mantle Cell Lymphoma compared with other types and found a possible distinctive cancerous cell marker in bone marrow.9
Moderna reported 2 cases of Mantle Cell Lymphoma after its Spikevax Jan to 18 June 2022.10
US CTD resource
The US Comparative Toxicogenomic Database identifies the following Genes associated with Endotoxin Induced Mantle Cell Lymphoma.11
CCND1 CTNNB1 EIF4E GSK3B MTOR PIK3CD
The database has many links to other chemical exposures and proposed treatments.
I might expand this article later.
Please share widely.
https://x.com/SBSNews/status/1927993053115039857
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/magda-szubanski-reveals-stage-4-blood-cancer-diagn/autens9s7
APPENDIX 2.2: Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulation of Serious and Non-Serious Adverse Reactions from Post-Marketing Data Sources BNT162B2 Cumulative Reporting Period: Through 18-JUN-2022 Interval Reporting Period: 19-DEC-2021 Through 18-JUN-2022
Lijuan Wang, Yi Zhao, Jianfei Qian, Luhong Sun, Yong Lu, Haiyan Li, Yi Li, Jing Yang, Zhen Cai and Qing Yi. 2013. Toll-like receptor-4 signaling in mantle cell lymphoma: effects on tumor growth and immune evasion. https://acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/cncr.27792
Ratna Sanyal, Maria J Polyak, Jonathan Zuccolo, Mandip Puri, Lili Deng, Luc Roberts, Ania Zuba, Jan Storek, Joanne M Luider, Ellen M Sundberg, Adnan Mansoor, Eva Baigorri, Michael P Chu, Andrew R Belch, Linda M Pilarski, Julie P Deans. 2017. MS4A4A: a novel cell surface marker for M2 macrophages and plasma cells. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1038/icb.2017.18
Moderna. SPIKEVAilr (elasomeran), Appendix 1 Reference Safety Information. CCDS v13.0 dated 03 Jun 2022
https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?acc=MESH%3AD020522&view=chem&sort=chemNmSort&page=24&type=disease&dir=asc