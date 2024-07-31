My friend Rob helps keep track of mainstream media promotion of Self-Jabbing products and found the latest claim that Liraglutide helps Alzheimer’s patients.

So I dashed over to the US Government FAERS website and found they updated on 30 June 2024 for Litaglutide showing 1,243 Deaths from a total of 37,948 case reports of which 15,342 were descrbed as serious (including the Deaths). Here is the chart of reports since 2010.

Liraglutide is sold under the brand names Victoza and Saxenda among others.

In Australia there have been 4 Deaths from 478 Saxenda cases where it was the only suspected “medicine” to 17 July 2024.

In Australia there has been 1 Death from Victoza in 20 cases where it was the only suspected “medicine” to 17 July 2024.

In Australia there has been 1 Death for Liraglutide with “Brand not specified” to 17 July 2024. This 75-year-old lady suffered Rhandomyoltis, Acute Kidney Injury and Renal Failure.

Side Effects of Liraglutide

From the Wikipedia entry we find:

Medullary Thyroid Cancer

Angioedema

Acute Pancreatitis

Gallbladder Disease

Kidney Disease and Failure

Delayed Gastric Emptying

Low blood sugar

Nausea

Dizziness

Abdominal pain

Pain at the site of injection

Liraglutide protects against Endotoxin

A study claimed that Liraglutide protects against Liver damage in rodents.

A study behind a paywall found Liraglutide protects against Endotoxin-induced encephalopathy via attenuating endoplasmic reticulum stress-associated inflammation and apoptosis. The authors kindly give us the graphical abstract for the proposed mechanism.

An interesting 2017 study showed that Liraglutide reduces the Gut Permeability which will reduce the flood of Endotoxin in Rats.

In 2018 Liraglutide was used to attenuate Acute Lung Injury caused by Endotoxin in a Rat model. A 2020 paper looked at the same effect in Mice.

In 2021 the mechanism of weight loss was investigated using Endotoxin in diabetic mice.

What is behind the Liraglutide Deaths ?

Saxenda contains some real nasties.

18 mg Liraglutide in 3 mL. PROPYLENE GLYCOL 14 mg in 1 mL. PHENOL 5.5 mg in 1 mL SODIUM PHOSPHATE, DIBASIC, DIHYDRATE 1.42 mg in 1 mL.

In Australia we find for Victoza is virtually identical and that one pre-filled pen contains 18 mg Liraglutide in 3 mL. Each 1 mL of Victoza also contains the following inactive ingredients: 1.42 mg dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, 14.0 mg Propylene Glycol, 5.5 mg Phenol.

Propylene Glycol warnings from CDC

US Government warnings on injected Propylene Glycol.

heavy use of injectable medications with propylene glycol has caused excess levels of propylene glycol in the body (Horinek et al. 2009; Louis et al. 1967; Neale et al. 2005; Seay et al. 1997; Wilson et al. 2000; Yorgin et al. 1997; Zar et al. 2007; Zosel et al. 2010). Although propylene glycol is a commonly used solvent for intravenous medications, it might become toxic when administered in large doses over a short period (Bledsoe and Kramer 2008; Zar et al. 2007). Iatrogenic propylene glycol overdose can cause the following: Hyperosmolality and an anion gap metabolic acidosis, often accompanied by acute kidney injury , and potential multisystem organ failure (Arroliga et al. 2004; Greller and Gupta 2017; Tietze and Fuchs 2018; Wilson et al. 2000; Wilson et al. 2005; Yahwak et al. 2008; Zar et al. 2007)

Refractory hypotension (Wilson et al. 2000)

Arrhythmias (Louis et al. 1967)

Hemolysis (Demey et al. 1988)

Renal dysfunction (e.g., increased serum creatinine concentrations, proximal renal tubular cell injury, etc.) (Yaucher et al. 2003; Yorgin et al. 1997)

Seizure, coma (Greller and Gupta 2017) Pediatric patients also might develop CNS depression and seizures (Lim et al. 2014; O’Donnell et al. 2000).

Propylene Glycol Diseases from CTD

US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) has extensive, Human Curated listings of peer-reviewed papers for 372 Diseases caused by this Jab additive. Here is a summary chart they provide.

You can see that all the side effects of Liraglutide match those expected from Propylene Glycol

Phenol

Readers might recall that my late father was lucky not to lose his hands when he plunged them in to what he thought was a wash basin when touring a grimy petrochemical plant. It turned out to be a solution Phenol in water.

US CDC has not updated its Phenol Toxicity Profile since 2008.

US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) has extensive, Human Curated listings of peer-reviewed papers for 1,308 Diseases caused by Phenol.

Phenol was also used by Qu Biologics in its Jabs designed to be self-administered every second day.

Now we have some leads to investigate further.

Looking forward to your comments.